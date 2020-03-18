Log in
J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
J Sainsbury : Business Rates

03/18/2020 | 03:07am EDT

Business Rates

Released : 18 March 2020 07:00

RNS Number : 5436G

Sainsbury(J) PLC

18 March 2020

18 March 2020

J Sainsbury plc

Business Rates

J Sainsbury plc notes yesterday's statement from the Chancellor of the Exchequer, in which it was stated that the government will be "giving all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England a 100% business rates holiday for the next 12 months". We welcome the support for these businesses and we are awaiting further clarification on the details of this change. J Sainsbury plc paid UK business rates of £567m in the financial year to 9 March 2019, of which c.£500m related to stores.

Enquiries

Investor Relations: James Collins +44 (0) 20 7695 0080

Media: Rebecca Reilly +44 (0) 20 7695 7295

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 07:06:08 UTC
