J Sainsbury plc

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
News 
News

J Sainsbury : Coronavirus to accelerate UK grocery's digital shift, says Sainsbury's boss

04/30/2020 | 11:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coupe, CEO of Sainsbury's, poses for a portrait at the company headquarters in London, Britain

By James Davey

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating a digital shift in UK grocery shopping as Britons embrace home delivery, click and collect and technologies such as in-store scanning, the boss of Sainsbury's said on Thursday.

Since the crisis started Sainsbury's, Britain's No 2 supermarket group, has increased online delivery and click and collect slots by nearly 50%, while sales volumes have nearly doubled.

In Sainsbury's stores shopper participation in "Smartshop", which enables customers to use in-store handsets or their smartphone to scan their shopping as they go round the store, has gone "through the roof" said Chief Executive Mike Coupe.

"Whatever was happening anyway, which is broadly speaking a move towards digital, will probably have been accelerated as a result of the COVID-19 situation as customers just get used to a different way of shopping," he said after the group published 2019-20 results and updated on its response to the crisis.

In Sainsbury's stores that offer Smartshop - about 600 supermarkets and a small number of convenience stores - sales from customers utilising the service now account for about 30% of total sales, up from 15% before the crisis.

"Once you've used it once and got used to it, I suspect you'll not go back to a conventional check-out," Coupe, who is retiring as CEO on May 31, told a media call.

"The jury's out on the kind of volumes on online groceries but again I suspect once people get into the habit of ordering their groceries online it's likely to be sticky."

Before the crisis started, about 7% of UK grocery sales were delivered to homes - about one in every 15 households. Market leader Tesco had a 35% share.

This week market Tesco became the first UK supermarket group to fulfil one million online grocery orders in a week. It is targeting 1.2 million weekly slots - double the number of slots at the start of the crisis.

Coupe said the crisis had improved the economics of online grocery deliveries.

Order sizes were about 50% larger than pre-crisis, while an increased number of orders gives a higher "drop density" - more deliveries in a smaller geographical area. Also click & collect business has grown significantly.

"All of those things make the business more profitable, not as profitable, however, as people going to a conventional supermarket to buy their groceries," said Coupe.

"On balance it's still dilutive (to profits) but it's certainly more profitable than it would have been pre-COVID-19."

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Susan Fenton)
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -3.13% 201 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
TESCO PLC -1.33% 237.2 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 017 M
EBIT 2020 971 M
Net income 2020 314 M
Debt 2020 6 405 M
Yield 2020 4,86%
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 4 586 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 230,24  GBp
Last Close Price 207,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-9.79%5 700
WALMART INC.7.71%350 246
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-2.60%32 121
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.01%29 276
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED0.37%19 986
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION1.34%19 851
