J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
J Sainsbury : John Lewis Partnership names former Sainsbury's director James Bailey as new Waitrose boss

04/29/2020 | 05:02am EDT
Britain's John Lewis Partnership [JLPLC.UL] has appointed James Bailey, a former director of Sainsbury's, to be the new boss of its upmarket supermarket chain Waitrose, it said on Wednesday.

Bailey was named as executive director Waitrose, succeeding Rob Collins who left the group earlier this year following a restructuring of the employee-owned partnership's management. He will start immediately.

The partnership said recruitment is also underway for the role of executive director for John Lewis' department store chain and an announcement would be made in due course.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 017 M
EBIT 2020 971 M
Net income 2020 314 M
Debt 2020 6 405 M
Yield 2020 5,02%
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 4 437 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 230,24  GBp
Last Close Price 200,70  GBp
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-12.70%5 521
WALMART INC.7.96%362 714
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-2.23%32 083
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.01%29 225
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-0.46%19 592
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION4.73%19 483
