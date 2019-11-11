Log in
J Sainsbury : Partners with Coles in Australia

11/11/2019 | 04:23am EST

By Adriano Marchese

J Sainsbury PLC said Monday that it has agreed on a strategic wholesale partnership with the Australian food and drink retailer Coles Group to supply white-labeled products.

From early next year, Sainsbury said it will supply its own brand products to Coles supermarkets across Australia, as well as online. It said the range will be white-labeled under the Coles brand and includes a selection of packaged groceries and household products.

Additionally, the partnership will also investigate Australian groceries and alcohol which Sainsbury could source through Coles to bring a new proposition to U.K. customers, it said.

Sainsbury said the partnership with Coles marks a key milestone in the company's strategy to build its wholesale business, with a number of partnerships already in place in Asia, Europe and the U.K.

"We want to accelerate the introduction of innovative products to Coles Own Brand, and this partnership allows us to do that with a range of food and groceries that are already proven in the international market but not yet available in Australia," Coles Chief Executive Greg Davis said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED 1.25% 15.44 End-of-day quote.29.90%
J SAINSBURY PLC 0.70% 202.5 Delayed Quote.-24.15%
