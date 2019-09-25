Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J Sainsbury : Sainsbury 2Q Fiscal Year 2020 Total Sales Up 0.1%; Full Year In Line With Views

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 02:42am EDT

By Adriano Marchese

J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.LN) said Wednesday that total sales, excluding fuel, rose 0.1% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, benefiting from stronger trading across its grocery, general merchandise and clothing segments.

However, the second largest U.K. grocer by market share, said that on a like-for-like basis, sales were down 0.2%, which also excludes fuel. The company said that in the period, grocery sales increased by 0.6% and clothing sales rose by 3.3%. General merchandise sales declined 2%, it said.

The company said that it has a unique opportunity to structurally reduce costs by around 500 million pounds ($623.0 million) over five years as it brings its businesses together.

Following an estate review, the company said it would open ten new supermarkets, and that planned the closure of ten or 15 others. It said it would open 80 new Argos in Sainsbury's and between 60 to 70 Argos closures were planned.

The company said that the net operating profit benefit from the closures will be around GBP20 million a year, however, the one-off costs to close them will be between GBP230 million and GBP270 million.

Sainsbury said that it expects first half underlying pretax profit to fall by GBP50 million year-on-year due to the combined impacts of the phasing of cost savings, poor weather and a strong comparative period last years, as well as higher marketing costs.

It said that it remains on track to deliver fiscal 2020 underlying pretax profit in line with consensus expectations, which it said was GBP632 million.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY PLC
02:49aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's lays out new plan as trading improves
RE
02:42aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury 2Q Fiscal Year 2020 Total Sales Up 0.1%; Full Year In Li..
DJ
02:28aJ SAINSBURY : Second Quarter Trading Statement for the 12 weeks to 21 September ..
PU
02:28aBLOOMING LOVELY : Sainsbury's becomes first retailer to reduce plastic packaging..
PU
02:28aJ SAINSBURY : Q2 Trading Statement
PU
09/24THE BEST-SELLING VIDEO GAME OF 2019 : FIFA 2020, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare an..
PU
09/23World High Life buys Britain's Love Hemp in bet on cannabis growth
RE
09/17Britons not stockpiling ahead of Brexit - Kantar
RE
09/16J SAINSBURY : Britain's Asda profit rises in year targeted by Sainsbury's
RE
09/16Aldi focused on British sales with £1 billion growth plan
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 040 M
EBIT 2020 837 M
Net income 2020 417 M
Debt 2020 1 094 M
Yield 2020 4,94%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 4 696 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 233,50  GBp
Last Close Price 213,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
John Terence Rogers Executive Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-19.62%5 853
WALMART INC.27.11%334 545
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC22.00%35 092
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 329
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD20.47%16 893
CARREFOUR7.58%14 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group