Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/25 11:30:00 am
216.7 GBp   +1.74%
12:25pFTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
12:18pJ SAINSBURY : Summary of J Sainsbury Capital Markets Day
PU
12:18pJ SAINSBURY : Capital Markets Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's boss says committed to business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Britain's Sainsbury's has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the supermarket group, saying a major investor event on Wednesday was not a beauty contest for his potential replacement.

Mike Coupe, CEO since 2014, has been under pressure since Britain's competition regulator in April blocked Sainsbury's 7.3 billion pound agreed bid for Walmart-owned rival Asda. That pressure has been compounded by a one third drop in Sainsbury's share price over the last year.

"I'm committed to the business and there's plenty that we need to do over the next period of time," Coupe told reporters before hosting a capital markets day event for investors at a Sainsbury's store in Southampton, southern England.

Coupe had said in May he would not quit and in July the group's shareholders overwhelmingly backed his reappointment.

Then in August, in response to a newspaper report, Sainsbury's reiterated that Coupe had the full support of investors and the board and said it was not talking to internal candidates about succession planning for him.

Wednesday's investor event featured presentations from three of the executives analysts see as internal candidates to succeed Coupe - group chief financial officer Kevin O’Byrne, retail and operations director Simon Roberts and food commercial director Paul Mills-Hicks.

John Rogers, CEO of Sainsbury's general merchandise unit Argos, is also seen as a potential candidate.

Ahead of the investor event, Sainsbury's put cost cutting and paying off debt at the heart of a plan to show it can prosper on its own after the failure of the Asda deal.

The plan also involves moving more Argos stores into Sainsbury's supermarkets, increasing its number of convenience stores and refocusing the group's financial services business.

Coupe dismissed the assertion that if the Asda transaction was Sainsbury's 'plan A', it was now falling back on a 'plan B'.

"I wouldn't consider it to be a 'plan B'...What we've been talking about today is a continuation of a strategy that we've been working towards for five years," he said.

"We believe that we're in great shape now to deliver some pretty significant changes in the way that we interact with our customers."

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC 1.64% 216.5 Delayed Quote.-19.62%
WALMART INC. -0.44% 117.9 Delayed Quote.27.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY PLC
12:25pFTSE 100 Closes Slightly Down After Recovering Earlier Losses
DJ
12:18pJ SAINSBURY : Summary of J Sainsbury Capital Markets Day
PU
12:18pJ SAINSBURY : Capital Markets Day
PU
12:03pJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's boss says committed to business
RE
10:21aLONDON MARKETS: British Pound Comes Under Fresh Pressure As Parliament Resume..
DJ
05:29aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's lays out plan to go it alone as trading improves
RE
05:28aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Trade Lower In First Opportunity To React To ..
DJ
04:54aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 braces for worst day in a month as political un..
RE
04:51aEUROPE : European stocks sink as Trump fuels grim mood
RE
02:42aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury 2Q Fiscal Year 2020 Total Sales Up 0.1%; Full Year In Li..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 040 M
EBIT 2020 1 001 M
Net income 2020 417 M
Debt 2020 1 094 M
Yield 2020 4,94%
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 4 696 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 233,50  GBp
Last Close Price 213,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
John Terence Rogers Executive Director
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-19.62%5 853
WALMART INC.27.11%336 763
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC21.90%35 179
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 298
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD18.16%16 545
CARREFOUR7.58%14 079
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group