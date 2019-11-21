Log in
J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's continues measures to reduce plastic as part of 2025 commitment

11/21/2019 | 12:26pm EST

21 November 2019

The retailer will increase 'Bag for Life' carrier bag charge from 10p to 20p from 21 November across the estate

  • Step change sees extension of trial which was introduced earlier this year in Wales
  • All profits from 'Bag for Life' sales will continue to go to good causes
  • Sainsbury's is also assessing full range of 'Bags for Life', as it works with customers, colleagues and suppliers to reduce unnecessary plastic across the business
  • The trial is just one of the steps Sainsbury's `is taking to reduce plastic by 50% by 2025

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: 'We have updated the price of our Bags for Life to encourage customers to re-use their bags. This is part of our ongoing commitment to help reduce the amount of plastic that's used and we continue to donate the profits to good causes. We are trialling this across our store estate to test the customer response and welcome customer feedback.'

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 17:25:07 UTC
