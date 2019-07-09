J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's launches new recycling scheme in Glasgow, helping customers save up to £25 on their shopping

Sainsbury's has today launched a Reverse Vending Recycling trial at its Braehead Superstore in Glasgow, allowing customers to return plastic bottles and drinks cans in exchange for money off their shopping. Braehead becomes the first Sainsbury's store in Scotland, and only the third in the UK, to offer this service to customers. From today, customers can deposit plastic bottles of any size up to 3 litres and aluminium drinks cans in a machine at the store entrance, in exchange for a coupon that's worth 5p per item towards their shopping. Up to 500 items can be deposited per visit, which means customers could save up to £25.Judith Batchelar, Director of Sainsbury's Brand said,
'We're delighted to offer a new way to help our customers recycle while saving on their shop.' The Reverse Vending Recycling trial is the latest in a line of steps Sainsbury's is taking as part of its drive to cut plastic by removing, reusing, replacing and recycling, and launched last month at stores in Lincoln and Hull.. Sainsbury's also recently announced it was the first UK supermarket to remove plastic bags for loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items from all stores, offering paper and re-usable bags made from recycled materials. The company also recently updated on its progress with removing and replacing plastic packaging, which totals over 10,000 tonnes this year. You can find out more here
.
