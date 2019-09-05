J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's opens new Canterbury High Street Local store

New 2,000 sq ft convenience store opened its doors on Thursday, 5th September on Canterbury High Street

Sainsbury's is pleased to announce that its new Local store on Canterbury High Street officially opened its doors at 9am on Thursday 5th September, offering local residents and shoppers a convenient choice of quality food for fantastic value.

The new store offers an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, an in-store bakery, food to go including drinks, sandwiches and snacks and other convenience products. The store will trade from 7am-11pm Monday to Sunday.

As well as creating 26 jobs, the new store will play an active role in the local community, supporting a local charity and Sainsbury's nationwide community programmes and charity partners.

Steve Bruce, Sainsbury's Canterbury High Street Local Store Manager said: 'We are delighted to be opening a brand new Local store in Canterbury, providing residents and shoppers with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at great value.

'The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.'

