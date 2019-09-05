Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's opens new Canterbury High Street Local store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:27am EDT

New 2,000 sq ft convenience store opened its doors on Thursday, 5th September on Canterbury High Street

Sainsbury's is pleased to announce that its new Local store on Canterbury High Street officially opened its doors at 9am on Thursday 5th September, offering local residents and shoppers a convenient choice of quality food for fantastic value.

The new store offers an excellent range of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, an in-store bakery, food to go including drinks, sandwiches and snacks and other convenience products. The store will trade from 7am-11pm Monday to Sunday.

As well as creating 26 jobs, the new store will play an active role in the local community, supporting a local charity and Sainsbury's nationwide community programmes and charity partners.

Steve Bruce, Sainsbury's Canterbury High Street Local Store Manager said: 'We are delighted to be opening a brand new Local store in Canterbury, providing residents and shoppers with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at great value.

'The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.'

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:26:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY PLC
05:27aJ SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's opens new Canterbury High Street Local store
PU
09/04UK Plc's discount steepens as political crisis over Brexit deepens
RE
08/22J SAINSBURY : Conversations with neighbours HALVE among older generation as over..
PU
08/21J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's and Disney team up to launch new cards and collectors'..
PU
08/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Worries over global trade, Italy lead FTSE 100 lower
RE
08/20LONDON MARKETS: Sainsbury Continues Climb From 30-year Low As FTSE 100 Edges ..
DJ
08/20Sainsbury's outperforms major rivals in weak UK market - Kantar
RE
08/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&..
RE
08/19LONDON MARKETS: Stimulus Chatter Lifts U.K. Stocks
DJ
08/17J SAINSBURY : Sainsbury's says not talking to internal candidates for CEO succes..
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 016 M
EBIT 2020 1 003 M
Net income 2020 426 M
Debt 2020 1 142 M
Yield 2020 5,26%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 4 408 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 233,39  GBp
Last Close Price 199,95  GBp
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-24.55%5 373
WALMART INC.23.07%330 891
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC20.45%35 066
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 962
CARREFOUR5.33%13 814
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-5.09%13 213
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group