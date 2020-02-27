Log in
J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
J Sainsbury : Sainsbury's unveils new revamped Birmingham Colmore Row Local store

02/27/2020 | 09:52am EST

Birmingham Colmore Row Local store has been revamped to serve customers 'On the Go'

Sainsbury's is pleased to announce that its it has reopened its Local store on Colmore Row at the heart of Birmingham's business district, following a makeover to a new 'On the Go' format tailored to city workers. The opening follows the successful unveiling of Sainsbury's new city convenience store format in London at the beginning of February. Five further stores across the country will undergo an 'On the Go' makeover by April this year.

The store will continue to offer Birmingham customers an excellent range of fresh fruit, vegetables and grocery products. But, using data and analytics to tailor products to local city workers, they can now also choose from freshly baked pizza from an in-store oven, drinks from a self-service coffee machine and fresh orange juicer and a selection of sushi products from Yo! Sushi.

The layout of the store has also been revamped, with more space allocated to the checkout area for a faster experience for customers. The store also features colourful displays and distinctive neon lights to showcase fresh in-store offers. The store will continue to trade during its original hours from 6:30am-11pm Monday to Friday and 7am-9pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sharon Slim, Sainsbury's Birmingham Colmore Row Local Store Manager said: 'We're really excited to bring local shoppers our revamped store on Colmore Row. By focusing on fresh 'On the Go' food and drink and making it even easier for customers to shop quickly and conveniently, we're well-placed to bring busy city workers everything they need under one roof.

'The store looks fantastic and our great team of colleagues are really excited to return to welcoming and serving customers.'

Disclaimer

J. Sainsbury plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 11:12:19 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 28 972 M
EBIT 2020 985 M
Net income 2020 375 M
Debt 2020 1 242 M
Yield 2020 5,07%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 4 488 M
