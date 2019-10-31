Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/31 12:30:00 pm
203.65 GBp   -1.00%
08:21pJ SAINSBURY : Tesco vows to remove 1 billion pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020
RE
04:54aUK's winter election - What's in it for markets?
RE
10/30J SAINSBURY : Directorate Changes
PU
J Sainsbury : Tesco vows to remove 1 billion pieces of plastic packaging by end-2020

0
10/31/2019 | 08:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Tesco supermarket in Altrincham northern England.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of 2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer demand for less waste.

Britons have become increasingly aware of the amount of plastic they use following David Attenborough's "Blue Planet II" documentary which highlighted the dangers of plastic pollution to marine life.

Last year Tesco said it wanted to remove hard-to-recycle materials from its business. It said on Friday it will have eliminated the hardest-to-recycle materials from its own brand products by the end of this year, removing over 4,000 tonnes of materials from 800 lines. It said it is also working with branded suppliers on this.

Tesco, which trades from 3,787 stores in Britain and Ireland, employing 340,000 people, now plans to remove the small plastic bags commonly used to pack loose fruit, vegetables and bakery items and replace them with paper ones.

It will remove plastic trays from ready meals, secondary lids on products such as cream, yoghurts and cereals, and spoons, forks and straws from snack pots and drinks cartons. It also plans to remove 200 million pieces of plastic used to pack clothing and greetings cards.

Tesco has told more than 1,500 suppliers that packaging will be key to deciding which products are sold in its stores. It has informed them it reserves the right to no longer stock products that use excessive or hard-to-recycle materials.

“Our work to remove, reduce, reuse & recycle is already transforming our packaging," said Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

"By focusing on solutions that we can apply across all our UK stores and supply chain, we can make a significant difference and achieve real scale in our efforts to tackle plastic," he said.

In recent years Britain has slashed the use of plastic bags by introducing a 5 pence charge for each one. The government has also considered imposing a "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups which are hard to recycle.

Last month No. 2 supermarket Sainsbury's vowed to halve plastic packaging by 2025, promising to switch to alternative materials and refillable options.

Lewis, who announced last month he would step down next year after six years at the helm, repeated Tesco's call for the government to introduce a UK national infrastructure for recycling.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -1.07% 203.5 Delayed Quote.-22.38%
TESCO PLC -0.21% 235.2 Delayed Quote.23.99%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 051 M
EBIT 2020 1 004 M
Net income 2020 406 M
Debt 2020 1 091 M
Yield 2020 5,12%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 4 487 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 234,61  GBp
Last Close Price 203,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin A. Scicluna Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-22.38%5 837
WALMART INC.26.78%335 910
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.15.51%33 585
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%24 297
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD24.21%17 380
CARREFOUR3.39%13 678
