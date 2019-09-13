Log in
J Sainsbury to Halve Plastic Packaging Over the Next Six Years

By Maitane Sardon

J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.LN) said Friday that it aims to reduce the amount of plastic packaging it uses by half by 2025.

In order to achieve its goal Sainsbury's--which currently uses almost 120,000 metric tons of plastic packaging a year-- said it will focus on all branded food packaging, Sainsbury's brand food packaging and packaging across its operations.

Some of the measures it will take, it said, will include switching to alternative materials and using lighter-weight plastics. Sainsbury, which is the second-largest U.K. grocer by market share, also said it will start selling milk in returnable glass bottles.

The company said that it will report on progress every six months and have an area of its website for customers and interested parties to share ideas on how it should reduce the amount of plastic it uses.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 019 M
EBIT 2020 1 003 M
Net income 2020 426 M
Debt 2020 1 136 M
Yield 2020 4,89%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,20x
EV / Sales2021 0,19x
Capitalization 4 749 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 233,39  GBp
Last Close Price 215,40  GBp
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-18.72%5 857
WALMART INC.24.55%332 554
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC26.77%35 946
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 566
CARREFOUR13.31%14 886
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD-1.37%13 795
