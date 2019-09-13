J Sainsbury to Halve Plastic Packaging Over the Next Six Years

By Maitane Sardon

J Sainsbury PLC (SBRY.LN) said Friday that it aims to reduce the amount of plastic packaging it uses by half by 2025.

In order to achieve its goal Sainsbury's--which currently uses almost 120,000 metric tons of plastic packaging a year-- said it will focus on all branded food packaging, Sainsbury's brand food packaging and packaging across its operations.

Some of the measures it will take, it said, will include switching to alternative materials and using lighter-weight plastics. Sainsbury, which is the second-largest U.K. grocer by market share, also said it will start selling milk in returnable glass bottles.

The company said that it will report on progress every six months and have an area of its website for customers and interested parties to share ideas on how it should reduce the amount of plastic it uses.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@dowjones.com