Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J Sainsbury plc    SBRY   GB00B019KW72

J SAINSBURY PLC

(SBRY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT
Shoppers walk past sale signs at Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Sales at British retailers rose at their slowest average pace on record over the past year as worries about Brexit weighed on consumers, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Average sales growth weakened to 0.6% in the 12 months to June, the British Retail Consortium, an industry group, said, the slowest increase since it began its records in 1995.

Retailers also had their biggest annual fall for June on record - down 1.3% - as the Brexit concerns mounted and the spending boost from a heatwave and the men's soccer World Cup in June 2018 affected the comparison, the BRC said.

"Overall, the picture is bleak: rising real wages have failed to translate into higher spending as ongoing Brexit uncertainty led consumers to put off non-essential purchases," BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said.

"The continued risk of a no-deal Brexit is harming consumer confidence and forcing retailers to spend hundreds of millions of pounds putting in place mitigations," she added.

Last week, surveys of British companies suggested the economy shrank between April and June and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned of growing risks from a no-deal Brexit and global trade tensions.

In 'like-for-like' terms, which smooth out changes in the amount of retail space, sales fell by 1.6% in June and the 12-month average declined by 0.1%, the weakest reading in more than seven years.

Low unemployment has put more money into people's pockets which has lifted consumer spending. This in turn has helped the economy at a time of falling investment by many companies since the Brexit vote.

But the BRC's survey echoed two other weak gauges of consumer spending in June by the CBI and accountants BDO.

Uncertainty about Brexit has been aggravated by the ongoing Conservative Party leadership election. Many investors worry about the economic risks of a no-deal Brexit, which neither candidates has ruled out.

Over the last two weeks several British retailers have highlighted a tough environment.

Supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a third straight quarter of declining underlying sales and rival Asda described the business environment as "a perfect storm". Health retailer Boots said Britain could be heading for a recession.

"Pressure on retailers continues to mount and is seemingly coming from all angles: economic, geo-political, environmental and behavioural," said Paul Martin, head of UK retail at KPMG, which produces the survey with BRC. "Consumer spending is only likely to fall further as things stand, and cost efficiency remains vital."

(Editing by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

By Freddie Hayward
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.49% 201.4 Delayed Quote.-23.43%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 0.43% 55.43 Delayed Quote.-19.23%
WALMART INC. 0.66% 112.72 Delayed Quote.21.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J SAINSBURY PLC
03:13aUK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
RE
07/05UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo deal
RE
07/05UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo deal
RE
07/04J SAINSBURY : 'Get your act together' - Sainsbury's investors berate board over ..
RE
07/03Asda boss sees possible stock market listing in two to three years
RE
07/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as weak pound spurs rate cut..
RE
07/03LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Advance As Carney Signals Supportive Policy
DJ
07/03EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Rise To Welcome Lagarde As ECB President
DJ
07/03J SAINSBURY : 1Q 2020 Total Retail Sales Down 1.2%
DJ
07/03J SAINSBURY : Q1 Trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29 030 M
EBIT 2020 736 M
Net income 2020 436 M
Debt 2020 1 072 M
Yield 2020 5,23%
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 4 472 M
Chart J SAINSBURY PLC
Duration : Period :
J Sainsbury plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J SAINSBURY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,34  GBP
Last Close Price 2,03  GBP
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Andrew Coupe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Chairman
Simon John Roberts Director-Retail & Operations
Kevin O'Byrne Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Philip Newsome Director-Digital & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J SAINSBURY PLC-23.43%5 659
WALMART INC.21.01%319 672
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC22.52%35 984
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 051
CARREFOUR17.64%15 252
YONGHUI SUPERSTORES CO., LTD25.54%13 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About