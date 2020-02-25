Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J2 Global, Inc.    JCOM

J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J2 Global : Joins With HIMSS for an Interoperability Webinar Ahead of Annual Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:42pm EST

Leading Cloud Fax Company Discusses the Four Technologies of Interoperability and Announces Exciting New Product that Offers a Comprehensive, Connected Solution for Better Continuum of Care

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) the leader in digital cloud faxing, will be hosting a webinar for HIMSS members and other invited guests on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm CT. The webinar will educate viewers on the key pillars of interoperability technologies for secure health data exchange and announce a new interoperability platform to be unveiled by J2 Global at the HIMSS Annual Conference, March 9 – 12, 2020 in Orlando, FL.

Healthcare organizations have different technology options for secure data exchange, which can expand provider access to patient records and aid the industry transformation to value-based care. New rules recently proposed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) are the most comprehensive and consequential for the future direction of Health IT since the HITECH Act set the basic table stakes of health information technology in 2009.

Learning Objectives for this webinar are:

1. Define the Role Direct Message has in Information Blocking

2. Understand the Value of Record Based Query in Transitions of Care

3. Learn how Cloud Fax meets the definition of Foundational Interoperability

4. Explain how APIs create a 360-degree View of the Patient

Moderating the webinar will be Brenda Hopkins, Chief Health Information Officer for J2 Cloud Services. Guest speaker Kathryn Wickenhauser, Head of Communications for Direct Trust, will discuss the value of direct messaging.

The webinar provides credit for CPHIMS, CAHIMS. To register click here.

About HIMSS

Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Inc. (HIMSS) is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of the health ecosystem through information and technology. As a mission-driven non-profit, HIMSS, with 80,000 members, 480 provider organization, 650 HSOs and 470 non-profit partners, offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology. For more information about HIMSS, visit https://www.himss.org.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, visit https://www.j2global.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on J2 GLOBAL, INC.
09:42pJ2 GLOBAL : Joins With HIMSS for an Interoperability Webinar Ahead of Annual Con..
BU
02/13J2 GLOBAL : to Participate in Four Investor Conferences in March
BU
02/11J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
02/10J2 GLOBAL : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation
PU
02/10J2 GLOBAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10J2 GLOBAL : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Results and Provides 2020 O..
BU
02/06J2 GLOBAL, INC. : annual earnings release
01/16J2 GLOBAL : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in February
BU
01/14J2 GLOBAL : Completes Two Acquisitions in Q4 2019
BU
01/13J2 GLOBAL : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 477 M
EBIT 2020 530 M
Net income 2020 188 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,98x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,80x
Capitalization 4 396 M
Chart J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
j2 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 113,00  $
Last Close Price 90,21  $
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President, Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.-3.73%4 545
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.21%239 839
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.27%92 428
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.91%83 193
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.00%44 838
BCE INC.7.16%43 528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group