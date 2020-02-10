J2 Global : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation 0 02/10/2020 | 06:28pm EST Send by mail :

Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) margin in line with prior year's levels of ~50%

Additional depreciation due to capital expenditures throughout the Cloud businesses, as well as the full-year impact of M&A completed in 2019 Digital Media Revenue growth expected to be in excess of 10%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) margin expected to be ~34%

margin expected to be ~34% Distribution of Revenues in 2020 • • Q1 expected to represent ~20% of total annual Revenue, similar to prior years Q4 expected to represent ~30% of total annual Revenue, similar to prior years Corporate Tax rate expected to be between 21% - 23%

Excludes Share-Based Compensation of between $19.0 - $23.0MM

Share-Based Compensation of between $19.0 - $23.0MM Effective Share Count used for EPS calculation is estimated to be 48.7MM, with no assumed dilution from the convertible notes

$3.0MM increase in corporate expenses due to the company-wide shift of our financial systems to Oracle Fusion and expansion of our cybersecurity initiatives 10 (1) Figures are adjusted non-GAAP. (2) See slides 16-22 for a GAAP reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow, and adjusted EBITDA; these EBITDA margins are before corporate allocations 2020 Guidance (Forward-Looking Statements) Our annual guidance of Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted non-GAAP EPS Revenues$1,465MM - $1,505MM Adjusted$575MM - $595MM EBITDA(1)(2) Adjusted non- $7.36 - $7.66 GAAP EPS(1)(2) 11 (1) Figures are adjusted non-GAAP (2) Adjusted earnings per diluted share excludes share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently anticipated items, in each case net of tax SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Consolidated Metrics J2 Consolidated Revenue by Business Cloud Services Revenues Digital Media Revenues Corporate Total Revenues Diluted EPS GAAP Adjusted non-GAAP (1) Cash & Investment Free Cash Flow (2) (4) Adjusted EBITDA (3) (4) 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 ---| $141,544 $144,709 $145,787 $146,916 $149,485 $150,297 $150,094 $148,099 $152,245 $169,132 $171,163 $169,296 '000s) $113,125 $128,465 $127,829 $169,464 $131,137 $137,591 $142,628 $197,958 $147,647 $153,298 $172,975 $236,290 (in $0 $0 $0 $0 $1 $1 $2 $2 $1 $2 $3 $2 $254,669 $273,174 $273,616 $316,380 $280,623 $287,889 $292,724 $346,059 $299,893 $322,432 $344,141 $405,588 |--- $0.52 $0.63 $0.66 $1.02 $0.38 $0.57 $0.61 $1.03 $0.66 $0.66 $0.62 $2.45 $1.19 $1.33 $1.34 $1.79 $1.22 $1.50 $1.53 $2.11 $1.40 $1.60 $1.70 $2.38 --| $187.5 $330.8 $402.5 $408.7 $396.7 $428.0 $386.0 $293.3 $320.3 $259.5 $189.0 $675.7 (millions) $61.5 $71.1 $56.8 $75.3 $90.7 $87.0 $71.5 $95.8 $104.3 $85.8 $78.2 $82.1 |-- $99.5 $110.2 $111.3 $141.9 $102.7 $113.5 $119.1 $154.3 $113.9 $125.2 $134.8 $176.3 (1) Seeslide 16 for a reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP earnings and EPS to GAAP Net Income and diluted GAAP EPS (2) See slide 17 for a definition of Free Cash Flow and reconciliation to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 13 (3) See slide 18 fora definition of adjusted EBITDA and reconciliation to Net Income (4) Figures are adjusted non-GAAP Cloud Services & Digital Media Metrics Cloud Services Metrics Revenue by Type Fixed Subscriber Revenues Variable Subscriber Revenues Subscriber Revenues Other Licenses Revenue (1) Total Cloud Services Revenues Revenue - DID vs Non-DID DID Based Revenues Non-DID Based Revenues Total Cloud Services Revenues Cloud Services Customers (2) Average Monthly Revenue/Customer (3) Cancel Rate (4) Digital Media Metrics (5) Visits Views 2017 2018 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 | $115,726 $117,556 $118,755 $119,232 $120,840 $123,648 $123,111 $121,350 $124,309 $140,352 $141,832 $143,246 ---------------------- $141,544 $144,709 $145,787 $146,916 $149,485 $150,297 $150,094 $148,099 $152,245 $169,132 $171,163 $169,296 $24,606 $25,863 $25,808 $26,651 $28,482 $26,479 $26,781 $26,591 $27,481 $28,557 $29,139 $25,899 $140,332 $143,419 $144,563 $145,882 $149,322 $150,127 $149,892 $147,940 $151,790 $168,909 $170,971 $169,145 $1,212 $1,291 $1,223 $1,034 $163 $170 $202 $158 $455 $223 $192 $151 (in '000s) $93,438 $95,490 $96,702 $99,299 $98,692 $98,488 $98,897 $97,003 $97,068 $97,379 $97,219 $96,668 ---------------------- 3,116 3,141 3,175 3,176 3,185 3,197 3,204 3,165 3,148 4,015 4,039 4,036 $48,106 $49,220 $49,084 $47,617 $50,793 $51,809 $51,197 $51,096 $55,177 $71,753 $73,944 $72,628 $141,544 $144,709 $145,787 $146,916 $149,485 $150,297 $150,094 $148,099 $152,245 $169,132 $171,163 $169,296 | $15.03 $15.28 $15.26 $15.31 $15.65 $15.68 $15.61 $15.49 $16.03 $14.01 $14.15 $13.96 2.3% 2.1% 2.2% 2.0% 2.2% 2.0% 2.2% 2.1% 2.2% 2.5% 2.4% 2.4% '000s) 1,401,666 1,352,200 1,394,177 1,572,398 1,957,985 1,952,270 1,949,167 1,846,496 1,806,992 1,618,612 1,856,953 2,259,469 (in 5,386,097 6,054,062 5,872,437 6,418,612 8,159,496 7,528,471 7,980,168 8,058,385 7,086,701 6,492,120 7,008,292 8,704,905 (1) Cloud Services revenue includes IP Licensing revenue (2) Cloud Services Customers are defined as paying DIDs for Fax & Voice services and direct and resellers' accounts for other services (3) Quarterly Average Revenue per Customer is calculated using our standard convention of applying the average of the quarter's beginning and ending customer base to the total revenue of the quarter; Q2 2019 assumes NetProtect acquisition closed on March 31, instead of April 2, 2019 (4) User cancel rate, also called user churn, is defined as cancellation of service by Cloud Business customers with greater than four months of continuous service (continuous service includes Cloud Business customers that are administratively cancelled and reactivated within the same calendar month). User cancel rate is calculated monthly and expressed here as an average over the three months of the quarter 14 (5) Digital Media Traffic figures based on Google Analytics & Partner Platforms Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) Calculation Cumulative Cumulative Invested ROIC FCF (3) / Cumulative Adjusted Spend / Free Cash ROIC FCF (3) / IEC (4) & Net Equity Capital FCF (3) since (IEC (4) & Net Spend (1) EBITDA (2)(3) Adjusted Flow (FCF) (3) IEC Debt 2008 (IEC) (4) (4) (5) Debt ) (3) EBITDA (5) (in Millions) 2010 $441.8 $133.9 3.3x $108.8 $300.2 $298.9 36.4% $298.9 36.4% 2011 $456.9 $177.7 2.6x $157.5 $457.7 $314.8 50.0% $314.8 50.0% 2012 $666.6 $194.3 3.4x $166.0 $623.7 $391.3 42.4% $417.8 39.7% 2013 $825.8 $220.4 3.7x $150.4 $774.1 $446.6 33.7% $484.4 31.0% 2014 $1,104.7 $262.6 4.2x $171.5 $945.6 $513.1 33.4% $672.7 25.5% 2015 $1,440.6 $333.3 4.3x $223.2 $1,168.8 $580.9 38.4% $926.5 24.1% 2016 $2,071.2 $396.1 5.2x $267.9 $1,436.7 $659.8 40.6% $1,137.6 23.5% 2017 $2,179.2 $463.0 4.7x $264.8 $1,701.5 $718.2 36.9% $1,419.8 18.7% 2018 $2,552.3 $489.5 5.2x $344.9 $2,046.4 $722.8 47.7% $1,526.5 22.6% 2019 $2,986.5 $550.2 5.4x $350.4 $2,396.8 $802.4 43.7% $1,675.3 20.9% (1) Cumulative spend based on PPE, purchase of acquisitions (net of proceeds from sale of businesses), purchase of intangibles and deferred payments for acquisitions from Statement of Cash Flow (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. See slide 18 for GAAP reconciliation to adjusted EBITDA (3) Figures are adjusted non-GAAP 15 (4) Investment Equity Capital defined as Initial Equity plus GAAP Net Income less Dividends less Buybacks (5) Net Debt defined as Total Debt less Cash Q4 and FY 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings & EPS (1) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation and the associated payroll tax expense; (2) elimination of certain acquisition- related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; and (6) elimination of additional tax or indirect tax related expense/benefit from prior years; (7) elimination of certain restructuring costs; and (8) elimination of tax expense/benefit from intra-entity transfers. 16 GAAP Reconciliation - Free Cash Flow(1) (2) Figures in Thousands 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q4 2018 (3) Q4 2019 (3) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 193,324 $ 177,231 $ 229,061 $ 282,387 $ 264,420 $ 401,325 $ 412,539 $ 107,209 $ 103,232 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (18,626) (11,221) (17,297) (24,746) (39,595) $ (56,379) (70,588) (11,451) (21,105) Less: Patent Settlement (27,000) - - - - - - - - Add: Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation 2,695 5,512 4,486 2,271 - - - - - Add: IRS Settlement - - 6,917 - - - - - - Add: Contingent consideration * - - - 8,000 39,950 - 8,458 - - Free cash flows (2) $ 150,393 $ 171,522 $ 223,167 $ 267,912 $ 264,775 344,946 $ 350,409 $ 95,758 $ 82,127 $ * Free cash flows of $132.6 million in 2017, and $164.0 million in 2019 are before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment, less patent settlement, plus excess tax benefits (deficits) from share based compensation, plus IRS settlement, plus contingent consideration. Free Cash Flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes Figures are adjusted non-GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 3.7% to $103.2 million compared to $107.2 million for Q4 2018. Q4 2019 free cash flow(2) decreased 14.3% to $82.1 million compared to $95.8 million for Q4 2018. The decrease in free cash flow over the prior comparable period is primarily due to a greater percentage of revenues and EBITDA coming from the Digital Media business which has a longer collection cycle resulting in less cash inflows associated with accounts receivable of approximately $14.7 million; additional payments and timing differences associated with certain other working capital within the Digital Media business of approximately $9.5 million in comparison to Q4 2018 17 GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA(1) (2) 18 (1) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest and other expense, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes (2) Figures are adjusted non-GAAP Q4 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA(1) NOTE 1:Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2:The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $2.5 million and $2.8 million, respectively. The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $2.5 million and $2.8 million respectively. Figures are adjusted non-GAAP 19 Q4 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA(1) NOTE 1:Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2:The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $1.7 million and $1.8 million, respectively. The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $1.7 million and $1.8 million respectively. Figures are adjusted non-GAAP 20 FY 2019 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA(1) NOTE 1:Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2:The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $9.7 million and $10.6 million, respectively. NOTE 1:Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2:The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $9.7 million and $10.6 million, respectively. The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $9.7 million and $10.6 million, respectively Figures are adjusted non-GAAP 21 FY 2018 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA(1) NOTE 1:Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2:The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $6.1 million and $5.9 million, respectively. The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $6.1 million and $5.9 million, respectively Figures are adjusted non-GAAP 22

