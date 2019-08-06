J2 Global : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results 0 08/06/2019 | 05:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Achieves Record Second Quarter Revenues J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. “We recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of J2’s IPO which gave us a moment to reflect on a remarkable 23 consecutive years of revenue growth,” said Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. “I want to congratulate all J2 employees, past and present, on a terrific milestone. In addition, I am pleased with the double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth achieved in the second quarter while continuing our strong free cash flow conversion.” SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS Q2 2019 quarterly revenues increased 12.0% to a second quarter record of $322.4 million compared to $287.9 million for Q2 2018. Net cash provided by operating activities decreased to $95.4 million compared to $102.4 million for Q2 2018. This decrease was driven by payments of certain contingent consideration obligations which impacted net cash provided by operating activities by $8.7 million associated with our Media segment and additional tax payments of $4.5 million in comparison to the prior comparable period. Q2 2019 free cash flow(1) decreased 1.4% to $85.8 million compared to $87.0 million for Q2 2018 before the effects of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with our Media segment. GAAP earnings per diluted share(2) increased 15.8% to $0.66 in Q2 2019 compared to $0.57 for Q2 2018. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share(2)(3) for the quarter increased 6.7% to $1.60 compared to $1.50 for Q2 2018. GAAP net income increased by 14.4% to $32.6 million compared to $28.5 million for Q2 2018. Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA(4) increased 10.3% to $125.2 million compared to $113.5 million for Q2 2018. J2 ended the quarter with approximately $259 million in cash and investments after deploying approximately $242 million during the quarter for acquisitions and J2’s dividend. Key financial results for Q2 2019 versus Q2 2018 are set forth in the following table (in millions, except per share amounts). Reconciliations of Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are attached to this Press Release. Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Change Revenues Cloud Services $169.1 million $150.3 million 12.5% Digital Media $153.3 million $137.6 million 11.4% Total Revenue: $322.4 million $287.9 million 12.0% Operating Income $56.6 million $54.4 million 4.1% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $95.4 million $102.4 million (6.8)% Free Cash Flow (1) $85.8 million $87.0 million (1.4)% GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (2) $0.66 $0.57 15.8% Adjusted Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share (2) (3) $1.60 $1.50 6.7% GAAP Net Income $32.6 million $28.5 million 14.4% Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income $77.7 million $73.7 million 5.4% Adjusted EBITDA (4) $125.2 million $113.5 million 10.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (4) 38.8% 39.4% (0.6)% BUSINESS OUTLOOK For fiscal 2019, the Company reaffirms its previously revised estimates that it will achieve revenues between $1.33 billion and $1.37 billion and Adjusted EBITDA between $540 million and $556 million. In addition, the Company is reaffirming its previously revised estimates that it will achieve Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of between $6.95 and $7.15. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2019 excludes share-based compensation of between $23 million and $27 million, amortization of acquired intangibles and the impact of any currently unanticipated items, in each case net of tax. It is anticipated that the non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2019 (exclusive of the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions) will be between 20.5% and 22.5%. The Company has not reconciled the Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and tax rate guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability with respect to costs related to acquisitions and taxation, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable and significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Notes: (1) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Free cash flow amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. (2) The estimated GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 28.1% for Q2 2019 and 18.3% for Q2 2018. The estimated Adjusted non-GAAP effective tax rates were approximately 21.0% for Q2 2019 and 18.5% for Q2 2018. (3) Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes certain non-GAAP items, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 totaled $0.94 and $0.93 per diluted share, respectively. (4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest and other expense, net; income tax expense; depreciation and amortization; and the items used to reconcile EPS to Adjusted non-GAAP EPS, as defined in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP Financial Measures. Adjusted EBITDA amounts are not meant as a substitute for GAAP, but are solely for informational purposes. About J2 Global J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com. “Safe Harbor” Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2019 financial performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors and uncertainties include, among other items: the Company’s ability to grow non-fax revenues, profitability and cash flows; the Company’s ability to identify, close and successfully transition acquisitions; subscriber growth and retention; variability of the Company’s revenue based on changing conditions in particular industries and the economy generally; protection of the Company’s proprietary technology or infringement by the Company of intellectual property of others; the risk of adverse changes in the U.S. or international regulatory environments, including but not limited to the imposition or increase of taxes or regulatory-related fees; and the numerous other factors set forth in J2 Global’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting J2 Global, refer to the 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by J2 Global on March 1, 2019, and the other reports filed by J2 Global from time-to-time with the SEC, each of which is available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release, including those contained in Vivek Shah’s quote and in the “Business Outlook” portion regarding the Company’s expected fiscal 2019 financial performance are based on limited information available to the Company at this time, which is subject to change. Although management’s expectations may change after the date of this press release, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these statements. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted non-GAAP net income, Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For more information on these Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, please see the appropriate GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP reconciliation tables included within the attached Exhibit to this release. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,476 $ 209,474 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $11,747 and $10,422, respectively 174,142 221,615 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,717 29,242 Total current assets 365,335 460,331 Long-term investments 104,002 83,828 Property and equipment, net 110,697 98,813 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66,922 — Goodwill 1,589,704 1,380,376 Other purchased intangibles, net 561,592 526,468 Other assets 11,680 11,014 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,809,932 $ 2,560,830 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 204,692 $ 166,521 Income taxes payable, current 9,775 12,915 Deferred revenue, current 147,915 127,568 Operating lease liabilities, current 18,066 — Other current liabilities 7,265 318 Total current liabilities 387,713 307,322 Long-term debt 1,119,438 1,013,129 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 15,508 13,200 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 53,079 — Income taxes payable, noncurrent 11,675 11,675 Liability for uncertain tax positions 49,148 59,644 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 81,550 69,048 Other long-term liabilities 19,723 51,068 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,737,834 1,525,086 Commitments and contingencies — — Preferred stock — — Common stock 478 481 Additional paid-in capital 365,687 354,210 Treasury stock — (42,543 ) Retained earnings 752,040 769,575 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,107 ) (45,979 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,072,098 1,035,744 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,809,932 $ 2,560,830 J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenues $ 322,432 $ 287,889 $ 622,325 $ 568,512 Cost of revenues (1) 60,266 47,749 111,279 95,894 Gross profit 262,166 240,140 511,046 472,618 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 88,446 83,171 175,326 169,482 Research, development and engineering (1) 11,938 11,252 24,922 23,462 General and administrative (1) 105,168 91,334 203,322 179,133 Total operating expenses 205,552 185,757 403,570 372,077 Income from operations 56,614 54,383 107,476 100,541 Interest expense, net 17,335 15,502 33,354 31,254 Other (income) expense, net (377 ) 394 1,838 4,912 Income before income taxes and net (income) loss in earnings of equity method investment 39,656 38,487 72,284 64,375 Income tax expense 11,148 7,037 10,853 14,055 Net (income) loss in earnings of equity method investment (4,081 ) 2,971 (3,607 ) 2,971 Net income $ 32,589 $ 28,479 $ 65,038 $ 47,349 Basic net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.67 $ 0.59 $ 1.35 $ 0.98 Diluted net income per common share: Net income attributable to J2 Global, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.66 $ 0.57 $ 1.32 $ 0.95 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 47,727,786 47,951,326 47,644,729 47,912,383 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 49,102,879 49,218,521 48,806,492 48,962,835 (1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenues $ 131 $ 129 $ 263 $ 250 Sales and marketing 389 467 793 832 Research, development and engineering 361 355 719 788 General and administrative 5,981 6,116 10,173 11,617 Total $ 6,862 $ 7,067 $ 11,948 $ 13,487 J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 65,038 $ 47,349 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 106,212 86,475 Amortization of financing costs and discounts 5,995 5,749 Amortization of operating lease assets 9,038 — Share-based compensation 11,948 13,487 Provision for doubtful accounts 5,686 8,729 Deferred income taxes, net 3,908 453 Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 8,475 9,900 (Income) loss on equity investments (4,765 ) 7,614 Decrease (increase) in: Accounts receivable 42,930 50,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,277 ) 649 Other assets (1,233 ) 2,252 Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,452 ) (30,296 ) Income taxes payable (3,810 ) (2,436 ) Deferred revenue (3,292 ) 4,637 Operating lease liabilities (8,833 ) — Liability for uncertain tax positions (10,811 ) 2,440 Other long-term liabilities 1,454 (1,015 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 212,211 206,293 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equity method investment (14,668 ) (21,684 ) Purchases of available-for-sale investments — (500 ) Purchases of property and equipment (30,791 ) (28,558 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash received (266,000 ) (103,202 ) Purchases of intangible assets — (183 ) Net cash used in investing activities (311,459 ) (154,127 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 100,000 — Repurchase of common stock (3,807 ) (3,356 ) Issuance of stock, net of costs 7,269 1,475 Dividends paid (43,507 ) (39,897 ) Deferred payments for acquisitions (14,269 ) (1,308 ) Other (887 ) (138 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 44,799 (43,224 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 451 (2,120 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (53,998 ) 6,822 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 209,474 350,945 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 155,476 $ 357,767 J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation and the associated payroll tax expense; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; and (7) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Per Diluted

Share * 2018 Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 32,589 $ 0.66 $ 28,479 $ 0.57 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 6,266 0.13 4,351 0.09 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 3,245 0.07 7,301 0.15 Interest costs (3) 2,438 0.05 991 0.02 Amortization (4) 35,938 0.75 29,302 0.61 Investments (5) (4,081 ) (0.08 ) 3,257 0.07 Tax expense from prior years (6) 1,335 0.03 — — Convertible debt dilution (7) — 0.02 — 0.01 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 77,730 $ 1.60 $ 73,681 $ 1.50 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Per Diluted Share * 2018 Per Diluted

Share * Net income $ 65,038 $ 1.32 $ 47,349 $ 0.95 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 9,553 0.20 9,287 0.19 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 7,620 0.16 13,179 0.27 Interest costs (3) 3,735 0.08 2,603 0.05 Amortization (4) 61,441 1.29 55,671 1.16 Investments (5) (3,607 ) (0.07 ) 5,376 0.11 Tax expense from prior years (6) 2,345 0.05 — — Convertible debt dilution (7) — 0.03 — 0.02 Adjusted non-GAAP net income $ 146,125 $ 3.00 $ 133,465 $ 2.71 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation and the associated payroll tax expense; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; and (7) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 60,266 $ 47,749 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (131 ) (129 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (55 ) (43 ) Amortization (4) (461 ) (546 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 59,619 $ 47,031 Sales and marketing $ 88,446 $ 83,171 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (389 ) (467 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) 154 (484 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 88,211 $ 82,220 Research, development and engineering $ 11,938 $ 11,252 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (361 ) (355 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) — (178 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 11,577 $ 10,719 General and administrative $ 105,168 $ 91,334 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (5,981 ) (6,116 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (4,794 ) (7,487 ) Amortization (4) (44,493 ) (33,717 ) Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 49,900 $ 44,014 Interest expense, net $ 17,335 $ 15,502 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) — (23 ) Interest costs (3) (2,276 ) (2,148 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 15,059 $ 13,331 Other (income) expense, net $ (377 ) $ 394 Plus: Investments (5) — (199 ) Adjusted non-GAAP other (income) expense, net $ (377 ) $ 195 Income tax provision $ 11,148 $ 7,037 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 596 2,716 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 1,450 914 Interest costs (3) (162 ) 1,157 Amortization (4) 9,016 4,961 Investments (5) — (87 ) Tax benefit from prior years (6) (1,335 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 20,713 $ 16,698 Net (income) loss in earnings of equity method investment $ (4,081 ) $ 2,971 Plus: Investments (5) 4,081 (2,971 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net (income) loss in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (45,141 ) $ (45,202 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.66 $ 0.57 Adjustments * $ 0.94 $ 0.93 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.60 $ 1.50 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Non-GAAP net income is GAAP net income with the following modifications: (1) elimination of share-based compensation and the associated payroll tax expense; (2) elimination of certain acquisition related integration costs; (3) elimination of interest costs in excess of the coupon rate associated with the convertible notes; (4) elimination of amortization of patents and intangible assets that we acquired; (5) elimination of change in value on investment; (6) elimination of additional tax expense/benefit from prior years; and (7) elimination of dilutive effect of the convertible debt. Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cost of revenues $ 111,279 $ 95,894 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (263 ) (250 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (55 ) (43 ) Amortization (4) (983 ) (1,140 ) Adjusted non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 109,978 $ 94,461 Sales and marketing $ 175,326 $ 169,482 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (793 ) (832 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) 276 (924 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 174,809 $ 167,726 Research, development and engineering $ 24,922 $ 23,462 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (719 ) (788 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) — (275 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research, development and engineering $ 24,203 $ 22,399 General and administrative $ 203,322 $ 179,133 Plus: Share based compensation (1) (10,173 ) (11,617 ) Acquisition related integration costs (2) (10,280 ) (14,423 ) Amortization (4) (81,813 ) (66,867 ) Tax expense from prior years (6) (3,373 ) — Adjusted non-GAAP general and administrative $ 97,683 $ 86,226 Interest expense, net $ 33,354 $ 31,254 Plus: Acquisition related integration costs (2) 27 (45 ) Interest costs (3) (4,519 ) (4,265 ) Adjusted non-GAAP interest expense, net $ 28,862 $ 26,944 Other expense, net $ 1,838 $ 4,912 Plus: Investments (5) — (2,900 ) Adjusted non-GAAP other expense, net $ 1,838 $ 2,012 Income tax provision $ 10,853 $ 14,055 Plus: Share based compensation (1) 2,395 4,200 Acquisition related integration costs (2) 2,412 2,531 Interest costs (3) 784 1,662 Amortization (4) 21,355 12,336 Investments (5) — 495 Tax expense from prior years (6) 1,028 — Adjusted non-GAAP income tax provision $ 38,827 $ 35,279 Net (income) loss in earnings of equity method investment $ (3,607 ) $ 2,971 Plus: Investments (5) 3,607 (2,971 ) Adjusted non-GAAP net (income) loss in earnings of equity method investment $ — $ — Total adjustments $ (81,087 ) $ (86,116 ) GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 1.32 $ 0.95 Adjustments * $ 1.69 $ 1.76 Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 3.00 $ 2.71 * The reconciliation of net income per share from GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP may not foot since each is calculated independently. The Company discloses Adjusted non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Adjusted non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Adjusted non-GAAP EPS is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income per share and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, this Adjusted non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted EPS (collectively the “Non-GAAP financial measures”). The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company uses these Non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that they provide useful information about core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. (1) Share Based Compensation. The Company excludes stock-based compensation because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. The Company further believes this measure is useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in its financial statements. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (2) Acquisition Related Integration Costs. The Company excludes certain acquisition and related integration costs such as adjustments to contingent consideration, severance, lease terminations, retention bonuses and other acquisition-specific items. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (3) Interest Costs. In June 2014, the Company issued $402.5 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% convertible senior notes. In accordance with GAAP, the Company separately accounts for the value of the liability and equity features of its outstanding convertible senior notes in a manner that reflects the Company’s non-convertible debt borrowing rate. The value of the conversion feature, reflected as a debt discount, is amortized to interest expense over time. Accordingly, the Company recognizes imputed interest expense on its convertible senior notes of approximately 5.8% in its income statement. The Company excludes the difference between the imputed interest expense and the coupon interest expense of 3.25% because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding core operational performance. The Company has determined excluding these items from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (4) Amortization. The Company excludes amortization of patents and acquired intangible assets because it is non-cash in nature and because the Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peers, many of which similarly exclude this item. (5) Change in Value on Investments. The Company excludes the change in value on its equity investments. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (6) Tax Expense/Benefit from Prior Years. The Company excludes certain income tax-related items in respect of income tax audit settlements and their related FIN 48 accrual reversals. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. (7) Convertible Debt Dilution. The Company excludes convertible debt dilution from diluted EPS. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In addition, excluding this item from the Non-GAAP measures facilitates comparisons to historical operating results. The Company presents Adjusted non-GAAP Cost of Revenues, Adjusted non-GAAP Research, Development and Engineering, Adjusted non-GAAP Sales and Marketing, Adjusted non-GAAP General and Administrative, Adjusted non-GAAP Interest Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Other (Income) Expense, Adjusted non-GAAP Income Tax Provision, Adjusted non-GAAP Net (Income) Loss in Equity Method Investment and Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income because the Company believes that these provide useful information about our operating results and enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 32,589 $ 28,479 $ 65,038 $ 47,349 Plus: Interest expense, net 17,335 15,502 33,354 31,254 Other (income) expense, net (377 ) 394 1,838 4,912 Income tax expense 11,148 7,037 10,853 14,055 Depreciation and amortization 57,003 43,857 106,212 86,475 Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures: Share-based compensation and the associated payroll tax expense 6,862 7,067 11,948 13,487 Acquisition-related integration costs 4,695 8,192 10,059 15,665 Investments (4,081 ) 2,971 (3,607 ) 2,971 Additional indirect tax expense from prior years — — 3,373 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,174 $ 113,499 $ 239,068 $ 216,168 Adjusted EBITDA as calculated above represents earnings before interest and other expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and the items used to reconcile GAAP to Adjusted non-GAAP financial measures, including (1) share-based compensation, (2) certain acquisition-related integration costs (3) change in value on investments and (4) additional indirect tax expense from prior years. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure as we believe it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of our business from period to period. We understand that measures similar to Adjusted EBITDA are broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing our performance. Accordingly, we believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, net income, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Adjusted non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,854 $ 95,357 $ — $ — $ 212,211 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (12,531 ) (18,260 ) — — (30,791 ) Add: Contingent consideration* — 8,698 — — 8,698 Free cash flows $ 104,323 $ 85,795 $ — $ — $ 190,118 * Free Cash Flows of $85.8 million for Q2 2019 is before the effect of payments associated with certain contingent consideration associated with recent acquisitions. Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 103,910 $ 102,383 $ 87,823 $ 107,209 $ 401,325 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (13,165 ) (15,393 ) (16,370 ) (11,451 ) (56,379 ) Free cash flows $ 90,745 $ 86,990 $ 71,453 $ 95,758 $ 344,946 The Company discloses free cash flows as supplemental Non-GAAP financial performance measure, as it believes it is a useful metric by which to compare the performance of its business from period to period. The Company also understands that this Non-GAAP measure is broadly used by analysts, rating agencies and investors in assessing the Company’s performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that the presentation of this Non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors. Free cash flows is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, Cash Flows from Operating Activities, and may be different from Non-GAAP measures with similar or even identical names used by other companies. In addition, the Non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This Non-GAAP measure has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 169,132 $ 153,298 $ 2 $ 322,432 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 132,534 $ 129,630 $ 2 $ 262,166 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 128 3 — 131 Acquisition related integration costs 55 — — 55 Amortization 461 — — 461 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 133,178 $ 129,633 $ 2 $ 262,813 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 62,408 $ 1,471 $ (7,265 ) $ 56,614 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,367 1,388 4,107 6,862 Acquisition related integration costs 894 3,801 — 4,695 Amortization 17,702 26,638 614 44,954 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 82,371 $ 33,298 $ (2,544 ) $ 113,125 Depreciation 2,789 9,260 — 12,049 Adjusted EBITDA $ 85,160 $ 42,558 $ (2,544 ) $ 125,174 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and the Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $2.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively. The effect noted above reduces Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $2.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively. J2 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS) Cloud Digital Services Media Corporate Total Revenues GAAP revenues $ 150,297 $ 137,591 $ 1 $ 287,889 Gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 119,617 $ 120,522 $ 1 $ 240,140 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 128 1 — 129 Acquisition related integration costs — 43 — 43 Amortization 546 — — 546 Adjusted non-GAAP gross profit $ 120,291 $ 120,566 $ 1 $ 240,858 Operating profit GAAP operating profit $ 58,182 $ 3,213 $ (7,012 ) $ 54,383 Non-GAAP adjustments: Share-based compensation 1,780 1,196 4,091 7,067 Acquisition related integration costs 840 7,352 — 8,192 Amortization 12,363 20,911 989 34,263 Adjusted non-GAAP operating profit $ 73,165 $ 32,672 $ (1,932 ) $ 103,905 Depreciation 2,449 7,145 — 9,594 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,614 $ 39,817 $ (1,932 ) $ 113,499 NOTE 1: Table above excludes certain intercompany allocations NOTE 2: The table above is impacted by certain expenses associated with the Corporate entity that were allocated to the Cloud Services business and Digital Media business as these costs are shared costs incurred by the Corporate entity. As a result, expenses were allocated from Corporate to Cloud Services and Digital Media in the amount of $1.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The effects noted above reduce Adjusted EBITDA for Cloud Services and Digital Media by $1.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005972/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on J2 GLOBAL INC 05:01p J2 GLOBAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results BU 07/16 J2 GLOBAL : to Announce Q2 Earnings Call BU 07/15 J2 GLOBAL : Completes Two Acquisitions in Q2 2019 BU 07/02 J2 GLOBAL : Cloud Services' MyHealth Inbox Empowers Patients with Document Porta.. BU 07/01 J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire.. AQ 06/25 J2 GLOBAL : Ideon Media expands partnership with Ziff Davis to include Mashable,.. AQ 06/11 EFAX CORPORATE : ® Launches Enterprise API for Cloud Fax BU 06/04 J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 05/21 J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K) AQ 05/17 J2 GLOBAL INC : Ex-dividend day for FA