J2 Global : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in August.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
21st Annual KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Location: Hotel Talisa in Vail, CO
Presenters: Scott Turicchi, Sean Alford and Alan Steier
Dates: August 12 and 13, 2019
Webcast: No formal presentation
Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day
Location: Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL
Presenters: Scott Turicchi
Date: August 15, 2019
Webcast: No formal presentation
About J2 Global®
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.
