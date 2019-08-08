Log in
J2 Global Inc

J2 GLOBAL INC

(JCOM)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/07 04:00:00 pm
79.72 USD   -2.73%
07:06aJ2 GLOBAL : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August
BU
08/06J2 GLOBAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06J2 GLOBAL : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J2 Global : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August

0
08/08/2019 | 07:06am EDT

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in August.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

21st Annual KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Location: Hotel Talisa in Vail, CO
Presenters: Scott Turicchi, Sean Alford and Alan Steier
Dates: August 12 and 13, 2019
Webcast: No formal presentation

Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day
Location: Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL
Presenters: Scott Turicchi
Date: August 15, 2019
Webcast: No formal presentation

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 342 M
EBIT 2019 496 M
Net income 2019 175 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 21,3x
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 3 901 M
Chart J2 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
J2 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 104,38  $
Last Close Price 79,72  $
Spread / Highest target 44,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL INC14.90%3 901
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.08%227 852
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.99%85 472
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.31%77 594
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 645
BCE INC.13.05%41 631
