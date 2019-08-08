J2 Global : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in August.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

21st Annual KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Location: Hotel Talisa in Vail, CO

Presenters: Scott Turicchi, Sean Alford and Alan Steier

Dates: August 12 and 13, 2019

Webcast: No formal presentation

Oppenheimer Midwest Corporate Access Day

Location: Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL

Presenters: Scott Turicchi

Date: August 15, 2019

Webcast: No formal presentation

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.J2global.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005017/en/