J2 Global : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Technology Conference
Location: Roosevelt Hotel, New York
Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and CFO
Date and Time: September 4, 2019, 12:50 PM (ET)
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco44/jcom/
Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference
Location: Hilton Hotel (Midtown), New York
Presenter: Vivek Shah, CEO
Date and Time: September 5, 2019, 2:10 PM (ET)
Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2019/66206690613.cfm
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.
