Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J2 Global Inc    JCOM

J2 GLOBAL INC

(JCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

J2 Global : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Technology Conference
Location: Roosevelt Hotel, New York
Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and CFO
Date and Time: September 4, 2019, 12:50 PM (ET)
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco44/jcom/

Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference
Location: Hilton Hotel (Midtown), New York
Presenter: Vivek Shah, CEO
Date and Time: September 5, 2019, 2:10 PM (ET)
Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2019/66206690613.cfm

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J2 GLOBAL INC
01:48pJ2 GLOBAL : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September
BU
09/03EFAX CORPORATE : Launches Fax Router Feature for Digital Cloud Fax Technology
BU
09/03J2 GLOBAL : Appoints Nate Simmons as President, Cloud Services
BU
08/27J2 GLOBAL : Everyday Health Buys BabyCenter from Johnson & Johnson
DJ
08/27J2 GLOBAL : CORRECTING and REPLACING Everyday Health Group Acquires BabyCenter, ..
BU
08/16J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
08/09J2 GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/08J2 GLOBAL : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in August
BU
08/07J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
08/06J2 GLOBAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 341 M
EBIT 2019 497 M
Net income 2019 172 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 24,4x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capitalization 4 106 M
Chart J2 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
J2 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 102,22  $
Last Close Price 83,94  $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL INC20.99%4 106
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.24%240 053
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP14.68%90 633
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.51%78 999
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 747
BCE INC.16.91%42 531
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group