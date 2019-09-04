J2 Global : to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Technology Conference

Location: Roosevelt Hotel, New York

Presenter: Scott Turicchi, President and CFO

Date and Time: September 4, 2019, 12:50 PM (ET)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco44/jcom/

Citi's 2019 Global Technology Conference

Location: Hilton Hotel (Midtown), New York

Presenter: Vivek Shah, CEO

Date and Time: September 5, 2019, 2:10 PM (ET)

Webcast: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/technology2019/66206690613.cfm

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, J2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005838/en/