J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
(JCOM) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates J2 Global; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

06/30/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by J2 Global, Inc. ("J2 or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JCOM).

On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report concerning J2 wherein Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about J2. Specifically, the report stated, "J2 is a digital media roll-up that has acquired 186 businesses since its inception." Further saying, "J2's opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information."

 Following this news, the price of J2 common shares fell in early morning trading on June 30, 2020, down over 5%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a J2 shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action].

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcom-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-j2-global-investors-suffering-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301086123.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
