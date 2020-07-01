Log in
JCOM Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Investigation of J2 Global, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of J2 Global, Inc. ("J2" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JCOM). Investors who purchased J2 Global securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jcom.            

The investigation concerns whether J2 and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report on J2 alleging that, "J2's opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information." The report continued to allege, "We uncovered that J2 acquired a newly formed entity based out of its own VP of Corporate Development's personal residence for an estimated $20 million. The entity had undefined 'intellectual property' and no employees or apparent assets. No conflict was disclosed." Hindenburg Research then said, "Despite J2's proxy describing all but one of its board members as 'independent,' we found decades of intertwined financial interests between board members and executives, calling that independence into question." Following this news, J2 stock dropped over 7% during intraday trading on June 30, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased J2 shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jcom.  You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.  

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
