J2 Global, Inc.

J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
  Report
News 
News

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) on Behalf of Investors

06/30/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of J2 Global, Inc. ("J2" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JCOM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 30, 2020 Hindenburg Research released a report claiming "J2’s opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information." Hindenburg Research alleges, "We uncovered that J2 acquired a newly formed entity based out of its own VP of Corporate Development’s personal residence for an estimated $20 million. The entity had undefined ‘intellectual property’ and no employees or apparent assets. No conflict was disclosed." The research report also claimed that, "Despite J2’s proxy describing all but one of its board members as ‘independent,’ we found decades of intertwined financial interests between board members and executives, calling that independence into question."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $5.99, or over 8%, during intraday trading on June 30, 2020.

If you purchased J2 securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 388 M - -
Net income 2020 124 M - -
Net Debt 2020 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 316 M 3 316 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
J2 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 95,38 $
Last Close Price 69,50 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President, Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.-25.84%3 316
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%226 307
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.19%86 354
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.61%78 978
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.95%52 675
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC1.83%39 445
