PatientPoint : and Everyday Health Partner to Foster Engaging, Relevant Point-of-Care Experiences

CINCINNATI and NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and the Everyday Health Group are teaming up to revolutionize the impact of interactive point-of-care content. Through a new, exclusive partnership, PatientPoint will offer signature Everyday Health consumer and professional content on its engagement solutions in physician offices nationwide.

PatientPoint is the trusted leader in patient and physician engagement solutions delivering educational, customized content through an integrated communication platform offered in 12 distinct specialties to nearly 80,000 healthcare providers nationwide. The Everyday Health Group produces authoritative news, information and education delivered through its world-class consumer, professional and pregnancy and parenting digital brands including EverydayHealth.com, MedPage Today, PRIME Education, BabyCenter and What To Expect.

Both PatientPoint and Everyday Health have been at the forefront of providing critical information and news regarding the COVID-19 pandemic across their brands and platforms.

With its focus on interactive, curated content, the PatientPoint-Everyday Health collaboration aims to create a more interactive, engaging and immersive point-of-care content experience—replacing fear and anxiety with community, curiosity and confidence.

"Our passion and commitment at PatientPoint is to help alleviate the anxiety that we know can accompany a conversation with a healthcare provider, especially in these unprecedented times," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "By offering Everyday Health's calming, confidence-inspiring and medically accurate content on our best-in-class engagement platform, we are continuing to lead the way in transforming the point-of-care experience."

EverydayHealth.com consumer health and wellness content to be featured on PatientPoint digital waiting room screens and interactive exam room screens will include engaging, fun and "snackable" healthcare news, interactive quizzes/polls/assessments, infographics and tips. Breaking medical news from MedPage Today will be featured on digital PatientPoint screens in the physician back office.

"Technology-enabled, custom content is the future of healthcare media, and we're proud to be leading the way at the point of care through this innovative partnership with PatientPoint," said Everyday Health Group President Dan Stone. "Together we are emphasizing engaging, interactive and personalized content we know will spark curiosity and confidence."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better™. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings.

About the Everyday Health Group

The Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 56 million U.S. health consumers and over 830,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG's vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group's flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, BabyCenter®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, and our exclusive partnership with MayoClinic.org® and The Mayo Clinic Diet®.

The Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and is headquartered in New York City.

