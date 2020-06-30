Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J2 Global, Inc.    JCOM

J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against J2 Global, Inc. – JCOM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) resulting from allegations that J2 may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a report detailing a series of alarming red flags about J2. The report alleged that “J2 is a digital media roll-up that has acquired 186 businesses since its inception.” The report went on to state that “J2’s opaque acquisition approach has opened the door to egregious insider self-enrichment, which we approximate totals $117 million to $172 million based on publicly available information.”

Following this news, the price of J2 common shares fell $6.29, or 9%, to close at $63.21 per share on June 30, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of J2 shareholders. If you purchased securities of J2 please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1893.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at mailto:pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on J2 GLOBAL, INC.
05:51pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against J2 Global..
BU
04:01pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of J2 Globa..
BU
02:38pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of J2 Global, Inc. (JC..
BU
01:10p(JCOM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates J2 Global; Investors Suffering Losses..
PR
01:04pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
10:02aINVESTIGATION ALERT : Labaton Sucharow -- A Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights..
BU
06/25J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29J2 GLOBAL : to Participate in Six Investor Conferences in June
BU
05/13MEDISAFE : and Everyday Health Team up to Provide Patients with Coronavirus Upda..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 388 M - -
Net income 2020 124 M - -
Net Debt 2020 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 316 M 3 316 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
J2 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 95,38 $
Last Close Price 69,50 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President, Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.-25.84%3 316
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-13.42%226 307
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.76%86 354
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.61%78 978
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-2.95%52 675
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.86%39 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group