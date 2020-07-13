Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J2 Global, Inc.    JCOM

J2 GLOBAL, INC.

(JCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:42pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020. J2 Global provides Internet services worldwide through its subsidiaries.

If you suffered a loss as a result of J2 Global's misconduct, click here.

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, J2 Global affirmed that it had disclosed all of its related-party transactions as required by the SEC and only detailed a $200 million investment in a related-party investment fund. The Company also repeatedly affirmed its thorough review of impairment on goodwill and reported no impairment charges. However, on June 30, 2020, Hidenburg Research published a report revealing that J2 Global: (i) failed to disclose questionable transactions with related parties; (ii); utilized misleading accounting to hide underperformance and impending impairments; and (iii) failed to disclose a lack of board independence. The report went on further to detail J2 Global and its executives' history of related party acquisitions and undisclosed self-dealing, including using "$20 million in shareholder capital to acquire a newly-formed entity set up by J2’s then VP of Corporate Development" and that "J2’s former VP of Corporate Development had formed 3 entities out of his house that were then acquired/operated by J2 … that cost/incurred losses totaling an estimated $30 million." Since this news, J2 Global's shares trade around $60 per share, representing a decline of 42% from its class period high of $103.47 per share.

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Shareholders Have Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action on behalf of J2 Global settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on J2 GLOBAL, INC.
05:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Accused of Misl..
BU
02:36pJCOM INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securiti..
PR
07/10FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
07/10JCOM INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of C..
PR
07/10SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
07/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/09J2 GLOBAL : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class ..
PR
07/09THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
07/09J2 GLOBAL : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Notifies J2 Global (JCOM) I..
PR
07/09SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 388 M - -
Net income 2020 124 M - -
Net Debt 2020 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 719 M 2 719 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
J2 Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 93,38 $
Last Close Price 56,99 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President, Chief Financial Officer & Press Contact
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL, INC.-39.18%2 719
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.25%225 479
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-7.74%87 528
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.33%80 006
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-4.22%52 256
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.08%39 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group