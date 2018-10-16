Log in
News Summary

j2 Global : Completes Five Acquisitions in Q3 2018

10/16/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, announced today that the Company completed five acquisitions in the third quarter of 2018.

The acquisitions listed below grow the Company’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand j2’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

PRIME Education     Digital Media – Healthcare (U.S.A.)
The Communicator Corporation Cloud Services – Email Marketing (U.K.)
BestBlackFriday.com (certain assets)

Digital Media (U.S.A.)

Downdetector

Digital Media (Netherlands)

DemandShore

Digital Media (India)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to j2 is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

About j2 Global

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. j2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2017, j2 had achieved 22 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 210 M
EBIT 2018 450 M
Net income 2018 184 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,30%
P/E ratio 2018 23,51
P/E ratio 2019 18,60
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,76x
Capitalization 3 579 M
Chart J2 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
J2 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 96,6 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL INC-2.71%3 579
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.51%222 009
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-11.42%83 063
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.39%76 324
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%42 328
TELEFONICA-13.33%42 302
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.