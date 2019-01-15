Log in
j2 Global : Completes Two Acquisitions in Q4 2018

01/15/2019 | 07:02am EST

j2 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, announced today that the Company completed two acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The acquisitions listed below grow the Company’s global customer base, provide access to new markets and expand j2’s product lineup. The acquisitions include:

  Ekahau         Digital Media (U.S.A.)
Castle Connolly Digital Media – Healthcare (U.S.A.)

Terms of the individual acquisitions were not disclosed, and the financial impact to j2 is not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions.

About j2 Global

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. j2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2017, j2 had achieved 22 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.


© Business Wire 2019
