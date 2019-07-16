j2 Global : to Announce Q2 Earnings Call

j2 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, will release its first quarter earnings at approximately 6:00PM ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Additionally, j2 invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its first quarter earnings call at 8:30AM Eastern Time on, Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's website at j2global.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

What: j2 Global, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call When: Earnings Release on August 6, 2019 at 6:00PM (ET) Earnings Call on August 7, 2019 at 8:30AM (ET) Where: www.j2global.com or dial in at 877-407-8029

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@j2.com and can be sent anytime prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.j2global.com.

About j2 Global®

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. j2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, j2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.

