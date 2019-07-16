Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J2 Global Inc    JCOM

J2 GLOBAL INC

(JCOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

j2 Global : to Announce Q2 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 07:04am EDT

j2 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, will release its first quarter earnings at approximately 6:00PM ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Additionally, j2 invites the public, members of the press, the financial community, stockholders and other interested parties to listen to a live audio Webcast of its first quarter earnings call at 8:30AM Eastern Time on, Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Vivek Shah, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Turicchi, President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Materials presented during the call will be posted on the Company's website at j2global.com and furnished as an exhibit to the Company's 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation FD in connection with the Company's earnings announcement.

 

What:

j2 Global, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call

 

When:

Earnings Release on August 6, 2019 at 6:00PM (ET)

 

Earnings Call on August 7, 2019 at 8:30AM (ET)

 

Where:

www.j2global.com or dial in at 877-407-8029

 

Questions for the conference call will be taken via email at investor@j2.com and can be sent anytime prior to or during the Webcast. If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the conference call and presentation materials will be archived at www.j2global.com.

About j2 Global®

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Everyday Health and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, Campaigner, Vipre, KeepItSafe and Livedrive in its Cloud Services segment. j2 reaches over 180 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2018, j2 had achieved 23 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about j2, please visit www.j2global.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on J2 GLOBAL INC
07:04aJ2 GLOBAL : to Announce Q2 Earnings Call
BU
07/15J2 GLOBAL : Completes Two Acquisitions in Q2 2019
BU
07/02J2 GLOBAL : Cloud Services' MyHealth Inbox Empowers Patients with Document Porta..
BU
07/01J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
06/25J2 GLOBAL : Ideon Media expands partnership with Ziff Davis to include Mashable,..
AQ
06/11EFAX CORPORATE : ® Launches Enterprise API for Cloud Fax
BU
06/04J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/21J2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17J2 GLOBAL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/15J2 GLOBAL : to Participate at 5 Investor Conferences in May and June
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 343 M
EBIT 2019 492 M
Net income 2019 178 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,99%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,01x
Capitalization 4 361 M
Chart J2 GLOBAL INC
Duration : Period :
J2 Global Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J2 GLOBAL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 105  $
Last Close Price 89,1  $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Shah Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Turicchi President & Chief Financial Officer
Richard S. Ressler Non-Executive Chairman
Joey Fortuna Chief Technology Officer
Robert J. Cresci Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J2 GLOBAL INC28.44%4 343
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.42%235 404
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP15.17%90 314
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.62%81 734
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 306
TELEFONICA0.56%42 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About