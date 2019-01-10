Log in
Jabil : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

01/10/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at Jabil’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Jabil hosted an Investor call on September 25, 2018 where management presented a detailed business update and outlook for the Company. As a result, the content of this shareholder meeting will cover formal proposals up for shareholder vote and a Q&A session with Jabil’s CEO and CFO. As a reminder, all materials presented during the September 25, 2018 business update and outlook can be found on our website located at https://investors.jabil.com.

Meeting and Replay Information: This meeting will be webcast live on the internet at www.jabil.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). An archived replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.jabil.com after the meeting.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit jabil.com.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 24 909 M
EBIT 2019 857 M
Net income 2019 387 M
Debt 2019 1 561 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 9,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 3 800 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Mondello Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy L. Main Chairman
Meheryar K. Dastoor Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Controller
Gary L. Cantrell Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven A. Raymund Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JABIL INC-5.57%3 800
INTEL CORPORATION1.73%219 118
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%181 599
BROADCOM INC-3.15%100 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.13%92 443
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.74%86 974
