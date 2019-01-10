Jabil : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at Jabil’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Jabil hosted an Investor call on September 25, 2018 where management presented a detailed business update and outlook for the Company. As a result, the content of this shareholder meeting will cover formal proposals up for shareholder vote and a Q&A session with Jabil’s CEO and CFO. As a reminder, all materials presented during the September 25, 2018 business update and outlook can be found on our website located at https://investors.jabil.com.

Meeting and Replay Information: This meeting will be webcast live on the internet at www.jabil.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). An archived replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.jabil.com after the meeting.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit jabil.com.

