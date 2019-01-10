Jabil : Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), announced that its Annual Meeting of
Shareholders will be held on January 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EST) at
Jabil’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Jabil hosted an Investor call on September 25, 2018 where management
presented a detailed business update and outlook for the Company. As a
result, the content of this shareholder meeting will cover formal
proposals up for shareholder vote and a Q&A session with Jabil’s CEO and
CFO. As a reminder, all materials presented during the September 25,
2018 business update and outlook can be found on our website located at https://investors.jabil.com.
Meeting and Replay Information: This meeting will be webcast live
on the internet at www.jabil.com
beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EST). An archived replay of the webcast
will be available at https://investors.jabil.com
after the meeting.
About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company
providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product
management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries,
Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to
customers across a broad range of industries. For more information,
visit jabil.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005568/en/