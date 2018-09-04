Jabil : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing

Today Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), an electronic products solutions company, announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 before the market opens.

The company’s conference call to review the results will be broadcast live on the Internet at https://www.jabil.com.

Immediately following, CEO Mark Mondello and CFO Mike Dastoor will review the company’s strategy and outline the company’s financial goals.

What: Jabil’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call and Investor Briefing

When: Tuesday, September 25, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 405-1225 or International (201) 389-0849

To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentations, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

