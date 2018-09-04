Log in
JABIL INC (JBL)
09/04 10:02:30 pm
29.66 USD   +0.34%
JABIL : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing
BU
08/14JABIL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19JABIL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Jabil : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Briefing

09/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Today Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL), an electronic products solutions company, announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 before the market opens.

The company’s conference call to review the results will be broadcast live on the Internet at https://www.jabil.com.

Immediately following, CEO Mark Mondello and CFO Mike Dastoor will review the company’s strategy and outline the company’s financial goals.

What: Jabil’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call and Investor Briefing

When: Tuesday, September 25, 2018 – 8:30 a.m. to approximately 10:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 405-1225 or International (201) 389-0849

To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentations, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a product solutions company providing comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Operating from over 100 facilities in 29 countries, Jabil delivers innovative, integrated and tailored solutions to customers across a broad range of industries. For more information, visit jabil.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on JABIL INC
10:31pJABIL : Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Investor Bri..
BU
08/27JABIL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
08/14JABIL INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/19JABIL : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/18SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED : - Board Appointment
AQ
07/11JABIL INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Jabil's Q3 Revenues and Earnings..
AC
07/05JABIL : "Apparatus, System and Method for Providing an End Effector" in Patent A..
AQ
07/02Free Technical Insights on Flex and Three Other Printed Circuit Boards
AC
06/28JABIL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
06/28JABIL : "Apparatus, System and Method for Providing an End Effector" in Patent A..
AQ
News from SeekingAlpha
07/23BUY JABIL : A Cheap Stock Levered To Robotics And Factory Automation 
07/19Jabil declares $0.08 dividend 
06/30BY THE NUMBERS : Consistent Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamental Momentum 
06/14Jabil Inc.'s (JBL) CEO Mark Mondello on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
06/14Jabil Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 732 M
EBIT 2018 718 M
Net income 2018 223 M
Debt 2018 1 427 M
Yield 2018 1,13%
P/E ratio 2018 22,74
P/E ratio 2019 12,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 4 979 M
Technical analysis trends JABIL INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 32,6 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark T. Mondello Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Peters President
Timothy L. Main Chairman
Forbes Ian James Alexander Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary L. Cantrell Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JABIL INC12.61%4 979
INTEL CORPORATION4.92%223 311
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%216 790
NVIDIA CORPORATION45.05%170 653
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.62%109 275
BROADCOM INC-14.74%94 551
