Jabil : Launches High-Volume Mask Production in the United States

Jabil US Factories on Track to Produce More than 2 Billion Masks Per Year

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced the launch of a substantial face mask manufacturing operation in the United States to address demand for face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) driven by businesses re-opening amid the coronavirus pandemic. By next week, Jabil’s factories in Memphis, Tennessee; Clinton, Massachusetts; and Gurnee, Illinois will begin producing what will scale to 1.6 million single-use face masks per day, with ability to ramp up to over 2 billion per year by this Fall.

Jabil has accelerated production to meet the demands of major U.S. employers – including service providers, retail and restaurant chains, airlines, government entities and other essential businesses – to help protect employees as the country re-opens. Jabil is currently taking orders from U.S. employers seeking to protect their workforce during these challenging times.

“As states and municipalities re-open and public interactions increase across commerce and workplaces, we wanted to step up and help employers who are trying to protect their employees,” said Mark Mondello, CEO of Jabil. “We’re moving very quickly, maintaining high quality standards and achieving massive scale, which is what Jabil was built to do.”

Jabil’s face mask offerings will include industrial face masks and FDA rated surgical masks. The industrial face masks in production feature three layers that act as a source control barrier. The lightweight, single-use masks have been independently tested to ASTM F2100 performance standards and meet or exceed 98% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency (BFE) and 98% Particle Filtration Efficiency (PFE), suitable for most applications.

To learn more, visit: jabil.com/masks.

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success. For more information, visit jabil.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005509/en/