Jabil : Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Announcement Set

06/05/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

Jabil (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, will announce its third quarter of fiscal year 2020 financials on Friday, June 19, 2020, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and presentation slides will be available at https://www.jabil.com.

What: Jabil’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Friday, June 19, 2020 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-in: U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877

To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Leveraging the power of over 200,000 people across 100 sites strategically located around the world, Jabil simplifies complexity and delivers value in a broad range of industries, enabling innovation, growth and customer success. For more information, visit jabil.com.


© Business Wire 2020
