Customer Service Automation and Robotics Propelled Jacada in 2018: Financial Highlights

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Ltd (OTCQB: JCDAF), provider of Autonomous CX and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions designed to automate customer service operations, and improve the customer experience, today announced unaudited financial highlights for 2018 that include strong bookings and revenue, strong market demand for Customer Service Automation solutions, and a strengthening model of cloud-based Digital Self-Service and Intelligent Assistance. Highlights include:



Over 20% growth in bookings for 2018.

for 2018. Double-digit growth in revenue in 2018.

in 2018. Over two dozen new customers, with four material deals , including wins with large global telecommunication companies, insurance groups and utilities.

, including wins with large global telecommunication companies, insurance groups and utilities. Overall go-to-market position was enhanced through a strengthening direct sales model and expansion of partner relationships with global system integrators (SI) and cloud-based contact center as a service (CCaaS) players, with over 25% of new customers originating through partners.

and with global system integrators (SI) and cloud-based contact center as a service (CCaaS) players, with The number of newly acquired Robotic Process Automation (RPA) customers doubled in 2018 as companies look to expand digital self-service and invest in artificial intelligence (AI).

“We are very pleased with our bookings and revenue growth in 2018, and link it directly to technology leadership, domain expertise and revised strategy we started to implement at the end of 2017”, states Yochai Rozenblat, CEO of Jacada. “The markets we play in are growing very fast and we see great potential ahead of us, as was also recognized in the recent Ovum RPA Decision Matrix that indicated the opportunity and our leadership.”

About Jacada

Jacada’s automation expertise and IP within customer operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 27 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com .

