JACADA LTD.

JACADA LTD.

(JCDAF)
UPDATE -- Jacada is Recognized for a Second Consecutive Year in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

07/30/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., a global pioneer in customer service automation software, today announced that the company has been recognized for a second consecutive year by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) report.

Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid and Melanie Alexander, analysts at Gartner, write in the report, “Robotic process automation continues to grow as a tactical solution to improve operational efficiency via noninvasive integration.”

Jacada’s end to end customer service automation software helps leading organizations hyperautomate customer interactions using RPA that is perfected for the customer operation. From the same low-code automation platform, clients are able to build bots that guide, assist, automate and unify the employee workspace, as well as bots that enable customers to tap, text and talk across any touchpoint and modality. With over 45,000 hybrid-RPA bots deployed globally, Jacada’s vision is to deliver innovative solutions for the world’s most demanding call center automation use cases.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized in a second Gartner Magic Quadrant in 2020,” said Scott Merritt, Vice President, Global Head of Automation at Jacada. “Hyperautomation of customer service continues to be our core focus as we work to provide our customers with a more holistic automation framework powered by RPA and conversational AI to help battle contact center complexity. This recognition helps to validate that strategy but in the end, it’s our customer success stories that continue to drive and motivate our innovation efforts.”

In February 2020, Jacada was also recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management (WEM).

Jacada’s RPA has become an essential dimension to the future of the contact center, as contact center leaders battle the complexity that has plagued their operations for too long with intelligent agent assistance and task management tools powered by RPA, conversational AI and real-time speech analytics.

To access your complimentary copy of Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation report, click here.

For more details of Jacada’s Customer Service Automation Solutions, visit www.jacada.com. For press inquiries, contact Scott Merritt via phone at 770-361-5900 or email at smerritt@jacada.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid, Melanie Alexander, July 27, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Jacada

Jacada is a global leader in customer service automation delivering intelligent self-service and workforce engagement management solutions for enterprise clients. Using a #CollaborationFirst approach to automation, Jacada’s contact center solutions bring together rich UX design, real-time guidance, and intelligent automation capabilities powered by customer service RPA. With our low-code automation and AI hub, we create a collaborative experience between customers, employees, and robots. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
