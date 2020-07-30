UPDATE -- Jacada is Recognized for a Second Consecutive Year in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

ATLANTA, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., a global pioneer in customer service automation software , today announced that the company has been recognized for a second consecutive year by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) report.



Saikat Ray, Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid and Melanie Alexander, analysts at Gartner, write in the report, “Robotic process automation continues to grow as a tactical solution to improve operational efficiency via noninvasive integration.”

Jacada’s end to end customer service automation software helps leading organizations hyperautomate customer interactions using RPA that is perfected for the customer operation. From the same low-code automation platform, clients are able to build bots that guide, assist, automate and unify the employee workspace, as well as bots that enable customers to tap, text and talk across any touchpoint and modality. With over 45,000 hybrid-RPA bots deployed globally, Jacada’s vision is to deliver innovative solutions for the world’s most demanding call center automation use cases .

“We are extremely proud to be recognized in a second Gartner Magic Quadrant in 2020,” said Scott Merritt, Vice President, Global Head of Automation at Jacada. “Hyperautomation of customer service continues to be our core focus as we work to provide our customers with a more holistic automation framework powered by RPA and conversational AI to help battle contact center complexity. This recognition helps to validate that strategy but in the end, it’s our customer success stories that continue to drive and motivate our innovation efforts.”

In February 2020, Jacada was also recognized by Gartner in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management (WEM).

Jacada’s RPA has become an essential dimension to the future of the contact center , as contact center leaders battle the complexity that has plagued their operations for too long with intelligent agent assistance and task management tools powered by RPA, conversational AI and real-time speech analytics.

