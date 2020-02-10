Jack Henry & Associates : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Stock By Eight Percent To $0.43 Per Share

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by eight percent (8%) to $0.43 per share. The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, is payable on March 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020. At February 5, 2020, there were 76,720,595 shares of the common stock outstanding.

Kevin D. Williams, CFO of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "The increase in our dividend reflects our on-going commitment to provide a good return on their investment for our shareholders. We established our dividend policy in 1990, and our dividend has increased every fiscal year since its inception. Our announcement of this dividend increase during our third fiscal quarter is consistent with previous years practice."

Jack Henry is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

