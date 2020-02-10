Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.    JKHY

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Jack Henry & Associates : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Stock By Eight Percent To $0.43 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) today announced its Board of Directors increased the quarterly cash dividend by eight percent (8%) to $0.43 per share.  The cash dividend on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, is payable on March 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020.  At February 5, 2020, there were 76,720,595 shares of the common stock outstanding.

Kevin D. Williams, CFO of Jack Henry & Associates, stated, "The increase in our dividend reflects our on-going commitment to provide a good return on their investment for our shareholders. We established our dividend policy in 1990, and our dividend has increased every fiscal year since its inception. Our announcement of this dividend increase during our third fiscal quarter is consistent with previous years practice."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-increases-quarterly-dividend-on-its-common-stock-by-eight-percent-to-0-43-per-share-301001188.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, I
08:01aJACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Stock By Ei..
PR
02/04JACK HENRY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
PR
02/04JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. : Half-year results
CO
01/30JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
01/30JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : JHA BankAnywhere Offers Open, Digital Banking Platform
PR
01/23JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : To Provide Webcast Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 ..
PR
01/07JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Community Choice Credit Union and Rio Grande Credit Un..
PR
01/03HENRY JACK & ASSOCIATES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
01/03JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. : Report
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group