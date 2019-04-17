Log in
Jack Henry & Associates : To Provide Webcast Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Call

04/17/2019 | 08:01am EDT

MONETT, Mo., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call on May 1, 2019.  The press release announcing second quarter earnings will be issued after market close on April 30, 2019.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at www.jackhenry.com.  Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.  An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on www.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call.   

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. The S&P 500 company's solutions serve more than 9,000 customers nationwide and are marketed and supported through three primary brands. Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions with information processing solutions. Symitar® is a leading provider of information processing solutions for credit unions of all sizes. ProfitStars® provides highly specialized products and services that enable financial institutions of every asset size and charter, and diverse corporate entities to mitigate and control risks, optimize revenue and growth opportunities, and contain costs. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-to-provide-webcast-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-earnings-call-300833519.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
