Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.    JKHY

JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC.

(JKHY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jack Henry & Associates : To Provide Webcast Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MONETT, Mo., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, announced today that it will host a live Webcast of its third quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings conference call on May 5, 2020.  The press release announcing third quarter earnings will be issued after market close on May 4, 2020.

The live Webcast, which will begin at 7:45 a.m. Central (8:45 a.m. Eastern), can be accessed on the Jack Henry Web site at www.jackhenry.com.  Please log on 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.  An archived replay of the quarterly earnings call will be available on www.jackhenry.com approximately one hour after the live call.   

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are an S&P 500 company that serves approximately 9,000 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henry--associates-to-provide-webcast-of-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-call-301045018.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, I
08:01aJACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : To Provide Webcast Of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 E..
PR
04/03JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Enhances Lending Capabilities to Support the CARES Act
PR
03/10JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Launches Core-Integrated Accounts Receivable Financing
PR
03/03JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp Moves Banking to the Clou..
PR
02/28JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/20JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Priority One Credit Union Selects Symitar for Open Inf..
PR
02/13JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Dow Chemical Employees' Credit Union Optimizes Member ..
PR
02/11HENRY JACK & ASSOCIATES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8..
AQ
02/10JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES : Increases Quarterly Dividend On Its Common Stock By Ei..
PR
02/04JACK HENRY : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group