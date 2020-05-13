Jack in the Box Inc. : Reports Second Quarter FY 2020 Earnings 0 05/13/2020 | 04:07pm EDT Send by mail :

Temporarily Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend for the Quarter Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended April 12, 2020. Increase/(Decrease) in same-store sales: 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Company (4.1)% 0.6% (0.1)% 0.5% Franchise (4.2)% 0.1% (0.9)% 0.0% System (4.2)% 0.2% (0.8)% 0.0% Jack in the Box® system same-store sales decreased 4.2 percent for the quarter. Company same-store sales decreased 4.1 percent in the second quarter driven by average check growth of 6.4 percent while transactions decreased 10.5 percent. As previously disclosed, system same-store sales increased 5.2 percent in the seven weeks ended March 8, 2020, prior to any impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Lenny Comma, chairman and chief executive officer, said, "Our same-store sales growth during the first seven weeks of the quarter exemplified our strategy of combining compelling bundles at competitive price points with innovation, including the menu addition of Tiny Tacos. Tiny Tacos helped to re-establish our equity in Tacos while delivering a craveable product at a great price. "As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud of the way our teams in the restaurant, our employees, our franchisees and partners have responded nimbly to the changing occasions of our consumers. We remain committed to operating our restaurants with integrity, providing great guest service, and most importantly, protecting the health and safety of our employees and guests. We are dedicated to remaining open to serve guests during this time of uncertainty. "Given this uncertainty, we are prioritizing actions to bolster liquidity in the event we encounter greater volatility to our business. Because of this, we have temporarily suspended both share repurchases and the quarterly dividend typically paid next month with the intent to re-evaluate these decisions each quarter as we gain greater clarity on any further negative impact to our business trends." Results for the second quarter reflect the significant and unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which primarily impacted the five weeks ended April 12, 2020. Earnings from continuing operations were $11.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $25.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating Earnings Per Share (1), a non-GAAP measure, were $0.50 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $0.99 in the prior year quarter. A reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to GAAP results is provided below, with additional information included in the attachment to this release. 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations – GAAP $ 0.50 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 2.15 Restructuring charges — 0.03 0.03 0.20 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — — (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Gain on sale of corporate office building — — (0.32 ) — Pension settlement charges 0.01 — 1.14 — Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements (0.01 ) — — — Operating Earnings Per Share – non-GAAP $ 0.50 $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.34 Adjusted EBITDA(2), a non-GAAP measure, was $46.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $61.2 million for the prior year quarter. Restaurant-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, decreased by 700 basis points to 20.6 percent of company restaurant sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 from 27.6 percent a year ago. The decrease was due primarily to sales deleverage during COVID-19 impacted weeks and wage and commodity inflation. Food and packaging costs, as a percentage of company restaurant sales, increased 160 basis points in the quarter driven by higher ingredient costs, which were partially offset by menu price increases. Commodity costs increased 4.4 percent in the quarter as compared with the prior year. Franchise-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, decreased by $2.7 million in the second quarter, primarily driven by lower royalties and rental revenues as a result of the decline in franchise same-store sales. As previously disclosed, the company provided relief to franchisees within the quarter by postponing collection of April rent payments and reducing and postponing March marketing fees, which are typically collected in April. In addition to previously announced relief, the company also reduced April marketing fees, to a range of 2 to 4 percent of gross restaurant sales based on sales volume, and postponed these fees, which are typically collected in May, to be collected over three months beginning October 2020. This relief did not have any impact on Franchise-Level Margin(3). Franchise-Level Margin(3), as a percentage of total franchise revenues, was 38.6 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The company adopted the new lease accounting standard, ASC 842, in fiscal 2020, which resulted in grossing up both franchise rental revenues and franchise occupancy expenses by approximately $9.5 million in the second quarter. Without these adjustments, Franchise-Level Margin(3) would have been 41.4 percent of total franchise revenues. This compares with 41.3 percent in the prior year. As a percentage of system-wide sales, G&A was 2.7 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with 1.7 percent in the prior year quarter. The $7.0 million increase in G&A, which excludes advertising, was primarily driven by: mark-to-market adjustments on investments supporting the company's non-qualified retirement plans resulting in a $7.2 million year-over-year increase in G&A; and

an increase of $1.9 million related to litigation settlements.

These increases were partially offset by a $2.4 million reduction in incentive compensation. Advertising costs, which are included in SG&A, decreased $0.4 million in the second quarter due primarily to the reduction in marketing fees for March and April. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, SG&A expenses increased by $6.6 million and were 11.2 percent of revenues compared with 8.2 percent in the prior year quarter. Impairment and other charges, net, decreased $0.4 million in the second quarter. Restructuring charges, which are included in Impairment and other charges, net, in the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of earnings, decreased $0.8 million in the quarter. Interest expense, net, increased by $2.1 million in the second quarter driven by higher debt balances. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was 32.3 percent and was elevated primarily due to the decrease in operating earnings before income tax and an increase in losses from the mark-to-market adjustments associated with investments supporting the company's non-qualified retirement plans. Excluding non-recurring impacts of share-based compensation, pension settlements, and restructuring, the effective tax rate in the second quarter was 33.9 percent. Capital Allocation and Liquidity Position The company did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, and as announced on April 15, 2020, temporarily suspended its share repurchase program. This leaves approximately $122 million remaining under share repurchase programs authorized by its Board of Directors, consisting of $22 million remaining that expire in November 2020 and approximately $100 million remaining that expire in November 2021. In the context of an unprecedented global pandemic, the company believes it is prudent to maintain maximum financial flexibility by preserving its capital and maintaining its healthy liquidity position. In addition to temporarily suspending its share repurchase program, the company announced today that on May 8, 2020, its Board of Directors approved the company’s voluntary election to temporarily suspend quarterly dividend payments. The company will continue to monitor and revisit its capital allocation policies throughout the third quarter with the goal of reinstating dividends and share repurchases once it has more clarity around the scope and duration of the disruption caused by COVID-19. As of the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately $169 million in cash, of which $132 million was unrestricted cash. Withdrawing Long-Term Guidance Due to the unprecedented adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on business results, the company is withdrawing its long-term guidance. The company will provide an update when it can reasonably estimate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on business results. As previously announced, the company also withdrew its guidance for the fiscal year ending September 27, 2020. Conference Call The company will host a conference call for financial analysts and investors on Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET). The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet via the Jack in the Box Inc. corporate website. To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Investors section of the Jack in the Box Inc. website at http://investors.jackinthebox.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available through the Jack in the Box Inc. corporate website for 21 days, beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT on May 14, 2020. About Jack in the Box Inc. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com. _____________________________ (1) Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations on a GAAP basis excluding gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, restructuring charges, gain on sale of corporate office building, pension settlement charges, and the excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding earnings or losses from discontinued operations, income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, impairment and other charges, net, depreciation and amortization, the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and pension settlement charges. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." (3) Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to earnings from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, in the attachment to this release. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goals,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate. These estimates and assumptions involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the potential impacts to our business and operations resulting from the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the success of new products, marketing initiatives and restaurant remodels and drive-thru enhancements; the impact of competition, unemployment, trends in consumer spending patterns and commodity costs; the company's ability to reduce G&A and operate efficiently; the company’s ability to achieve and manage its planned growth, which is affected by the availability of a sufficient number of suitable new restaurant sites, the performance of new restaurants, risks relating to expansion into new markets and successful franchise development; the ability to attract, train and retain top-performing personnel, litigation risks; risks associated with disagreements with franchisees; supply chain disruption; food-safety incidents or negative publicity impacting the reputation of the company's brand; increased regulatory and legal complexities, including federal, state and local policies regarding mitigation strategies for controlling the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with the amount and terms of the securitized debt issued by certain of our wholly owned subsidiaries; adverse investor response to the company's temporary suspension of dividends and its stock repurchase program; and stock market volatility. These and other factors are discussed in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K and its periodic reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available online at http://investors.jackinthebox.com or in hard copy upon request. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information or otherwise. JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Revenues: Company restaurant sales $ 74,380 $ 76,682 $ 179,744 $ 179,514 Franchise rental revenues 69,885 61,646 165,969 145,536 Franchise royalties and other 37,764 38,410 90,230 90,660 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 34,128 38,989 87,887 90,803 216,157 215,727 523,830 506,513 Operating costs and expenses, net: Company restaurant costs (excluding depreciation and amortization): Food and packaging 22,237 21,676 53,585 51,292 Payroll and employee benefits 24,261 22,768 56,151 53,042 Occupancy and other 12,570 11,100 28,528 27,113 Total company restaurant costs 59,068 55,544 138,264 131,447 Franchise occupancy expenses 48,341 38,618 112,858 89,331 Franchise support and other costs 2,971 2,797 7,647 5,642 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 35,734 40,245 90,958 94,515 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,203 17,585 52,451 41,668 Depreciation and amortization 12,282 12,690 29,010 29,859 Impairment and other charges, net 716 1,125 (8,575 ) 8,823 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — — (1,575 ) (219 ) 183,315 168,604 421,038 401,066 Earnings from operations 32,842 47,123 102,792 105,447 Other pension and post-retirement expenses, net 512 343 39,490 799 Interest expense, net 15,409 13,276 35,351 30,650 Earnings from continuing operations and before income taxes 16,921 33,504 27,951 73,998 Income taxes 5,458 8,374 8,591 17,747 Earnings from continuing operations 11,463 25,130 19,360 56,251 Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (41 ) — 2,936 Net earnings $ 11,463 $ 25,089 $ 19,360 $ 59,187 Net earnings per share - basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.50 $ 0.97 $ 0.83 $ 2.17 Earnings from discontinued operations — — — 0.11 Net earnings per share (1) $ 0.50 $ 0.97 $ 0.83 $ 2.28 Net earnings per share - diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.50 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 2.15 Earnings from discontinued operations — — — 0.11 Net earnings per share (1) $ 0.50 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 2.26 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 22,803 25,943 23,339 25,922 Diluted 22,895 26,145 23,490 26,137 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.80 (1) Earnings per share may not add due to rounding. JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) April 12, 2020 September 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 132,161 $ 125,536 Restricted cash 37,023 26,025 Accounts and other receivables, net 66,331 45,235 Inventories 1,821 1,776 Prepaid expenses 18,460 9,015 Current assets held for sale 6,186 16,823 Other current assets 3,970 2,718 Total current assets 265,952 227,128 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 1,149,656 1,176,241 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (793,435 ) (784,307 ) Property and equipment, net 356,221 391,934 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use asset 903,010 — Intangible assets, net 294 425 Goodwill 47,161 46,747 Deferred tax assets 77,410 85,564 Other assets, net 211,205 206,685 Total other assets 1,239,080 339,421 $ 1,861,253 $ 958,483 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 13,819 $ 774 Current operating lease liabilities 163,077 — Accounts payable 47,867 37,066 Accrued liabilities 120,949 120,083 Total current liabilities 345,712 157,923 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,368,446 1,274,374 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 781,653 — Other long-term liabilities 242,368 263,770 Total long-term liabilities 2,392,467 1,538,144 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 82,318,622 and 82,159,002 issued, respectively 823 822 Capital in excess of par value 489,847 480,322 Retained earnings 1,574,930 1,577,034 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (133,220 ) (140,006 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 59,646,773 and 57,760,573 shares, respectively (2,809,306 ) (2,655,756 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (876,926 ) (737,584 ) $ 1,861,253 $ 958,483 JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 19,360 $ 59,187 Earnings from discontinued operations — 2,936 Earnings from continuing operations 19,360 56,251 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,010 29,859 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other 1,765 1,137 Deferred finance cost amortization 3,046 1,224 Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements (77 ) (47 ) Deferred income taxes 6,783 3,955 Share-based compensation expense 5,865 4,708 Pension and postretirement expense 39,490 799 Losses (gains) on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance 3,150 (1,336 ) Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (1,575 ) (219 ) Gains on the disposition of property and equipment, net (10,170 ) (138 ) Non-cash operating lease costs (13,118 ) — Impairment charges and other 133 896 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions: Accounts and other receivables (22,858 ) (11,658 ) Inventories 28 (91 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,350 ) 3,701 Accounts payable 20,660 (3,904 ) Accrued liabilities 1,400 (6,532 ) Pension and postretirement contributions (3,582 ) (3,671 ) Franchise tenant improvement allowance distributions (5,811 ) (6,697 ) Other (4,222 ) (7,421 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 58,927 60,816 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (12,777 ) (18,191 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 22,394 1,479 Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of assets 17,373 1,944 Proceeds from the sale of company-operated restaurants 1,575 133 Collections on notes receivable — 6,491 Other 1,036 — Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 29,601 (8,144 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 111,376 189,736 Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (3,500 ) (180,800 ) Principal repayments on debt (3,640 ) (21,757 ) Debt issuance costs (216 ) (3,615 ) Dividends paid on common stock (18,466 ) (20,615 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,559 243 Repurchases of common stock (155,576 ) (14,362 ) Payroll tax payments for equity award issuances (4,442 ) (2,617 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (70,905 ) (53,787 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 17,623 (1,115 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 151,561 2,705 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 169,184 $ 1,590 JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION The following table presents certain income and expense items included in our condensed consolidated statements of earnings as a percentage of total revenues, unless otherwise indicated. Percentages may not add due to rounding. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS DATA (Unaudited) 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Revenues: Company restaurant sales 34.4 % 35.5 % 34.3 % 35.4 % Franchise rental revenues 32.3 % 28.6 % 31.7 % 28.7 % Franchise royalties and other 17.5 % 17.8 % 17.2 % 17.9 % Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 15.8 % 18.1 % 16.8 % 17.9 % Total revenues 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Operating costs and expenses, net: Company restaurant costs: Food and packaging (1) 29.9 % 28.3 % 29.8 % 28.6 % Payroll and employee benefits (1) 32.6 % 29.7 % 31.2 % 29.5 % Occupancy and other (1) 16.9 % 14.5 % 15.9 % 15.1 % Total company restaurant costs (1) 79.4 % 72.4 % 76.9 % 73.2 % Franchise occupancy expenses (2) 69.2 % 62.6 % 68.0 % 61.4 % Franchise support and other costs (3) 7.9 % 7.3 % 8.5 % 6.2 % Franchise advertising and other services expenses (4) 104.7 % 103.2 % 103.5 % 104.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.2 % 8.2 % 10.0 % 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization 5.7 % 5.9 % 5.5 % 5.9 % Impairment and other charges, net 0.3 % 0.5 % (1.6) % 1.7 % Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — % — % (0.3) % — % Earnings from operations 15.2 % 21.8 % 19.6 % 20.8 % Income tax rate (5) 32.3 % 25.0 % 30.7 % 24.0 % (1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) As a percentage of franchise rental revenues. (3) As a percentage of franchise royalties and other. (4) As a percentage of franchise contributions for advertising and other services. (5) As a percentage of earnings from continuing operations and before income taxes. Jack in the Box system sales (dollars in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Company-owned restaurant sales $ 74,380 $ 76,682 $ 179,744 $ 179,514 Franchised restaurant sales (1) 695,926 721,350 1,675,271 1,681,310 System sales (1) $ 770,306 $ 798,032 $ 1,855,015 $ 1,860,824 (1) Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. System sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and system restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability. The following table summarizes the year-to-date changes in the number and mix of Jack in the Box company and franchise restaurants: SUPPLEMENTAL RESTAURANT ACTIVITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) 2020 2019 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Beginning of year 137 2,106 2,243 137 2,100 2,237 New — 16 16 — 11 11 Acquired from franchisees 8 (8 ) — — — — Closed (1 ) (12 ) (13 ) — (8 ) (8 ) End of period 144 2,102 2,246 137 2,103 2,240 % of system 6 % 94 % 100 % 6 % 94 % 100 % JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS TO GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited) To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Operating Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Management believes that these measurements, when viewed with the company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period changes, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the company's core business without regard to potential distortions. Operating Earnings Per Share Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations on a GAAP basis excluding gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, restructuring charges, the gain on sale of corporate office building, pension settlement charges, and the excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements which are now recorded as a component of income tax expense versus equity prior to fiscal year 2019. Operating Earnings Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Operating Earnings Per Share provides investors with a meaningful supplement of the company’s operating performance and period-over-period changes without regard to potential distortions. Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations. Figures may not add due to rounding. 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations – GAAP $ 0.50 $ 0.96 $ 0.82 $ 2.15 Restructuring charges — 0.03 0.03 0.20 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — — (0.05 ) (0.01 ) Gain on sale of corporate office building — — (0.32 ) — Pension settlement charges 0.01 — 1.14 — Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements (0.01 ) — — — Operating earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.50 $ 0.99 $ 1.62 $ 2.34 Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding earnings or losses from discontinued operations, income taxes, interest expense, net, pension settlement charges, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, impairment and other charges, net, depreciation and amortization, and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced. Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (in thousands). 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Net earnings - GAAP $ 11,463 $ 25,089 $ 19,360 $ 59,187 Losses (earnings) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 41 — (2,936 ) Income taxes 5,458 8,374 8,591 17,747 Interest expense, net 15,409 13,276 35,351 30,650 Pension settlement charges 321 — 38,927 — Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — — (1,575 ) (219 ) Impairment and other charges, net 716 1,125 (8,575 ) 8,823 Depreciation and amortization 12,282 12,690 29,010 29,859 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other 614 607 1,765 1,137 Adjusted EBITDA – non-GAAP $ 46,263 $ 61,202 $ 122,854 $ 144,248 Restaurant-Level Margin Restaurant-Level Margin is defined as company restaurant sales less restaurant operating costs (food and packaging, labor, and occupancy costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-Level Margin excludes revenues and expenses of our franchise operations and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Restaurant-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Restaurant-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Restaurant-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Restaurant-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of company-owned restaurants. Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 32,842 $ 47,123 $ 102,792 $ 105,447 Franchise rental revenues (69,885 ) (61,646 ) (165,969 ) (145,536 ) Franchise royalties and other (37,764 ) (38,410 ) (90,230 ) (90,660 ) Franchise contributions for advertising and other services (34,128 ) (38,989 ) (87,887 ) (90,803 ) Franchise occupancy expenses 48,341 38,618 112,858 89,331 Franchise support and other costs 2,971 2,797 7,647 5,642 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 35,734 40,245 90,958 94,515 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,203 17,585 52,451 41,668 Impairment and other charges, net 716 1,125 (8,575 ) 8,823 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — — (1,575 ) (219 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,282 12,690 29,010 29,859 Restaurant-Level Margin- Non-GAAP $ 15,312 $ 21,138 $ 41,480 $ 48,067 Company restaurant sales $ 74,380 $ 76,682 $ 179,744 $ 179,514 Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 20.6 % 27.6 % 23.1 % 26.8 % Franchise-Level Margin Franchise-Level Margin is defined as franchise revenues less franchise operating costs (occupancy expenses, advertising contributions, and franchise support and other costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Franchise-Level Margin excludes revenue and expenses of our company-operated restaurants and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, impairment and other charges, net, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Franchise-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Franchise-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Franchise-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Franchise-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of our franchise operations. Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands): 12 Weeks Ended 28 Weeks Ended April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 (1) April 12, 2020 April 14, 2019 (1) Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 32,842 $ 47,123 $ 102,792 $ 105,447 Company restaurant sales (74,380 ) (76,682 ) (179,744 ) (179,514 ) Food and packaging 22,237 21,676 53,585 51,292 Payroll and employee benefits 24,261 22,768 56,151 53,042 Occupancy and other 12,570 11,100 28,528 27,113 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,203 17,585 52,451 41,668 Impairment and other charges, net 716 1,125 (8,575 ) 8,823 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — — (1,575 ) (219 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,282 12,690 29,010 29,859 Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 54,731 $ 57,385 $ 132,623 $ 137,511 Franchise rental revenues $ 69,885 $ 61,646 $ 165,969 $ 145,536 Franchise royalties and other 37,764 38,410 90,230 90,660 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 34,128 38,989 87,887 90,803 Total franchise revenues $ 141,777 $ 139,045 $ 344,086 $ 326,999 Franchise-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 38.6 % 41.3 % 38.5 % 42.1 % (1) During the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed its presentation of Non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to include "amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other" in its definition thereof. 