Jack in the Box Inc. : to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on May 14

05/06/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will report second quarter fiscal 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, May 14, 2020, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.

To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page at http://investors.jackinthebox.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be available through the conference-call link on the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT on May 14, 2020.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 917 M
EBIT 2020 155 M
Net income 2020 52,3 M
Debt 2020 1 450 M
Yield 2020 2,31%
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,05x
EV / Sales2021 2,84x
Capitalization 1 349 M
Chart JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack in the Box Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 63,44  $
Last Close Price 59,62  $
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard A. Comma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Tom Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Lance F. Tucker Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Drew Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael W. Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.-22.66%1 349
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-9.30%136 163
YUM BRANDS-17.32%25 212
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.96%24 402
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-4.19%17 455
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.19%14 504
