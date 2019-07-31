Log in
Jack in the Box Inc. : to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on August 8

07/31/2019 | 09:08am EDT

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will report third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, August 8, 2019, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.

To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page at http://investors.jackinthebox.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be available through the conference-call link on the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT on August 8, 2019.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 946 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Debt 2019 1 220 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
Capitalization 1 870 M
Chart JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Duration : Period :
Jack in the Box Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACK IN THE BOX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 88,88  $
Last Close Price 72,44  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leonard A. Comma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcus Tom Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Lance F. Tucker CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Drew Martin Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael W. Murphy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACK IN THE BOX INC.-4.38%1 870
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION21.07%162 134
YUM BRANDS24.13%34 649
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.86.49%22 324
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC35.45%18 654
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC31.23%16 588
