Symbols: JP - TSX Venture Exchange JP.WT - TSX Venture Exchange JPOTF - OTCQB

LVH2 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

NEWS RELEASE

Jackpot Digital Developing Additional Gaming Product

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA. January 18, 2019 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP.WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH2). Jackpot is pleased to announce that it has begun development of a second new electronic gaming product for a casino operator client. The agreement covering the development of this product includes an initial order of twenty-five (25) units to be installed in the client's casinos once this new product has cleared the client's internal testing process.

This product allows Jackpot to enter another segment of the casino industry and diversify its product offering beyond the existing Electronic Table Game products Jackpot Blitz™ and PokerPro®. The Company will release more information about this new product in due course

Jackpot currently has more than thirty (30) Jackpot Blitz™ tables and more than forty (40) legacy PokerPro and ProCore tables active on cruise ships.

Mr. Jake Kalpakian, Jackpot President and CEO, states "We are extremely excited about this new product, as it expands our product portfolio and allows us to diversify our revenue streams. This is a significant milestone for our Company and we are tremendously enthusiastic about our future. With our Jackpot Blitz™ GLI approval and upcoming product pipeline, we are well positioned to grow our business in 2019."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

