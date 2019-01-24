Symbols: JP - TSX Venture Exchange JP.WT - TSX Venture Exchange JPOTF - OTCQB

LVH2 - Frankfurt & Berlin Stock Exchanges

NEWS RELEASE

Jackpot Digital announces private placement for Jackpot Blitz™ production

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA. January 24, 2019 - Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX-V: JP) (TSX-V: JP.WT) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH2). Jackpot wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement financing whereby Jackpot will issue up to 6,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.135 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $810,000. Each unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant to acquire an additional common share of the Company at the price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years.

The funds will be utilized towards the fulfillment of current orders from existing and new customers for the Company's Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") platform, regulatory licensing approvals in new jurisdictions from which the Company has received orders, and the development of a second product for 25 units as disclosed in the Company's News Release dated January 18, 2019.

President & CEO Mr. Kalpakian states, "This private placement will allow the Company to nearly double its current installed base of 32 Jackpot Blitz™ units by fulfilling orders received with new and existing casino clients. It will also allow the Company to expedite development and manufacture of our new product to fulfill the 25-unit order swiftly".

Mr. Kalpakian further adds, "In regards to future orders of Jackpot Blitz™ and other products, the Company is progressing towards a strategic factor financing solution to allow us to process other order demand while keeping its options open."

Management or related parties will be subscribing for units between $200,000 - $250,000 of the private placement. There may be finder's fee payable in respect to this financing. The securities that may be issued in connection with this financing shall include a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. This financing shall be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Page 2- News Release January 24, 2019

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681-0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Jackpot Digital Inc.

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

_____________________________ Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others,

statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

Jackpot Digital Inc.

Suite 400, 570 Granville Street Vancouver, BC V6C 3P1