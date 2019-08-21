Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    JEC

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(JEC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Challenges and Opportunities in the Water Industry: Jacobs in Conversation with British Water

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

For more than 25 years British Waterhas represented the interests of the water and wastewater industry in the U.K. and overseas, providing important information on domestic and international markets to its members, as well as engaging with regulators and governments in the promotion of best practice.

In the second of a series of interviews with thought leaders in the U.K. water industry, British Water CEO Lila Thompson spoke with Jacobs' Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Vice President Bryan Harvey, to get his take on some of the key issues being faced by the water industry both in the U.K. and worldwide.

On global challenges for the water sector, Bryan said, 'Weather events are becoming much more extreme and frequent and our ability to deal with them is being impacted by the number of people on the planet. The amount of available space for solutions is also reducing, as we address the challenge of both flooding and water supply. We need to adopt a much higher level of flexibility through our future solutions than we have done in the past; the challenges of today really do need a different mindset.'

'At Jacobs we believe there's a better way in developing solutions, using digital technologies, based on our domain knowledge and delivery capabilities, unlocking the full potential of our company in solving some of the world's - and our client's - greatest challenges.'

The full podcast is available on the British Waterwebsite.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 18:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
02:23pCHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES IN THE : Jacobs in Conversation with British Water
PU
08/20WorleyParsons Annual Profit Jumps Following Takeover
DJ
08/20JACOBS ENGINEERING : Wood cuts debt with $305 million nuclear unit sale
RE
08/20JACOBS : to Acquire Wood's Nuclear Business
PR
08/19JACOBS ENGINEERING : Wheels Up for National Aviation Day
PU
08/16JACOBS ENGINEERING : Promoting Black Talent at Jacobs Harambee Global Summit 201..
PU
08/15JACOBS ENGINEERING : Giving Educators the Inside Track on Rail & Transit Careers
PU
08/14JACOBS ENGINEERING : Beeswax to Bin Liners – Ideas to Help You Go Plastic ..
PU
08/12JACOBS ENGINEERING : “Mulembe” from Kibembe!
PU
08/10JACOBS ENGINEERING : Environment Analyst's Latest Insight Report on UK Ecologica..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 621 M
EBIT 2019 865 M
Net income 2019 627 M
Debt 2019 716 M
Yield 2019 0,84%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
Capitalization 11 324 M
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 91,06  $
Last Close Price 83,57  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terence D. Hagen Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Darren Kraabel Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP42.95%11 324
SHANDONG HI-SPEED CO LTD-3.29%3 005
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-5.75%2 627
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%1 840
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD2.74%1 723
SINO THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTN PCL--.--%981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group