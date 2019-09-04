International Day of Charity: Spotlight on Jacobs' Water For People Giving Campaign

For most of us, it doesn't seem possible that water could keep us from going to school, doing our job or providing for our families, but for millions of women and girls around the world, that scenario is a daily reality.

In developing countries though, women and girls often spend up to six hours each day collecting water - in recognition of the United Nation's International Day of Charity, we're highlighting our partnership with Water For People(WFP) to help change the scenario and support safe water and sanitation for tomorrow.

WFP works with governments, local entrepreneurs and communities to build, operate and maintain reliable water and sanitation systems so that girls can spend their days in school, not fetching water.

WFP's approach is not only unique but also sustainable. The organization's model is centered on collaboration and empowering communities. WFP thinks about the long-term every step of the way as they want the communities they serve to be independent of ongoing foreign aid.

Their mission of Everyone Foreveris a world where every person has access to reliable and safe water. They are working toward providing reliable water and sanitation services for every family, clinic and school - and we're proud to continue our legacy of supporting WFP through our annual employee giving campaign.

Since 2003, our campaign has raised more than $3 million through employee donations - also tying to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) since WFP's work directly impacts at least seven of the SDGs if not more, including the obvious, Goal No. 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, but also Goal No. 5: Gender Equality; and Goal No. 4: Quality Education.

Established by the UN in 2015 as part of their 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the annual International Day of Charity encourages charitable acts from around the world.

In honor of International Day of Charity, join us in raising money for Water For People- to bring water to every single person, even the hardest-to-reach, the most vulnerable and the marginalized.