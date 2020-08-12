Jacobs : Appointed to Transport for London's Professional Services Framework

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed to Transport for London's (TfL) renewed Professional Services Framework, on multiple lots, including Project, Program and Portfolio Management, Business Case Management and the new Lean Consultancy. TfL is the integrated transport authority responsible for the operation of the public transport network and main roads in London.

TfL estimates the framework will operate for a maximum four-year period, with contract mobilization immediately. The contract enables the whole of the TfL organization, the Greater London Authority and London's Borough Authorities to access contemporary consultancy support to enable greater efficiency and effectiveness in project and program delivery.

"TfL plays an essential role in keeping London moving while enabling good growth across the capital," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Europe, Middle East & Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager Donald Morrison. "Through this framework we look forward to continuing our support for TfL in achieving its objectives and building upon our current portfolio of support, which includes major city changing projects such as the Step Free Access and the Deep Tube Upgrade Programs."

The framework comes at an important time when TfL is mobilizing its ambitious Streetspace Plan for London, designed to enable even greater levels of sustainable travel across the city, while continuing to deliver major infrastructure projects such as Crossrail.

Jacobs provides wide-ranging support to TfL, including examining the environmental, health, equality, economic and business effects of London's ULEZ ahead of its launch last year, and through Project Edmond, which looked at how to best understand population flow and behavior through the transport network to drive sustainable decision-making and transport investment.

Jonathan Patrick, Chief Procurement Officer at Transport for London said: "Following a competitive OJEU procurement, we have now confirmed the successful bidders for our Project and Programme Management Consultancy Services framework. This allows us to use those on the framework if we need project and program management services and is a positive example of investment in London supporting the wider U.K. economy."

With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

