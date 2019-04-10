Jacobs : Awarded Contracts from Federal Bureau of Investigation

DALLAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) was selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to provide architectural, engineering and planning services for one base year and four option years under two multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts for Region 1 and 2. The FBI awarded eight contracts in Region 1, which encompasses the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and global support, and seven in Region 2, which is Huntsville, Alabama. Jacobs was the only company to win in both regions.

"Winning both FBI Region 1 and 2 contracts is significant," said Federal Solutions Senior Vice President Pankaj Duggal. "We partner with our clients to deliver solutions that help transform their business. Expanding our relationship with the FBI to provide our full spectrum of professional and technical services worldwide supports that vision and demonstrates our success in serving the FBI since 2012."

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the FBI employs 35,000 people, has 56 field offices and more than 350 resident agencies across the nation. Additionally, they have more than 60 legal attaché offices in U.S. embassies worldwide.

