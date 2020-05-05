Log in
05/05/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Jacobs (NYSE:J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.19 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on June 17, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 20, 2020.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, InstagramLinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information contact:

Investors:
Jonathan Doros, 817-239-3457
jonathan.doros@jacobs.com

Media:
Marietta Hannigan, 214-920-8035
marietta.hannigan@jacobs.com 

Jacobs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jacobs)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-declares-quarterly-dividend-301053356.html

SOURCE Jacobs


© PRNewswire 2020
