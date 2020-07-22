Jacobs Engineering : 10 Iconic Projects to Color this Month

If you're looking for ways to get your creative juices flowing when you step away from your computer, we've got just the thing: free, downloadable coloring book showcasing some of our iconic projects from around the globe.

Highlights include:

Palace of Westminster - We're working on the Restoration and Renewal Program has been established to tackle the significant work that needs to be done to protect and preserve the heritage of the Palace of Westminster.

- We're working on the Restoration and Renewal Program has been established to tackle the significant work that needs to be done to protect and preserve the heritage of the Palace of Westminster. Panama Canal Expansion Program - We assisted in the program management delivery of the $5.25-billion expansion, which used a more efficient water management strategy, effectively doubled the Canal's tonnage capacity and made room for much longer and wider Neo-Panamax ships, opening the way for additional trade and greater opportunities for people of Panama.

- We assisted in the program management delivery of the $5.25-billion expansion, which used a more efficient water management strategy, effectively doubled the Canal's tonnage capacity and made room for much longer and wider Neo-Panamax ships, opening the way for additional trade and greater opportunities for people of Panama. NASA International Space Station - Our teams process and service payloads bound for the International Space Station in low Earth orbit.

- Our teams process and service payloads bound for the International Space Station in low Earth orbit. Expo 2020 Dubai Al Wasl Dome - The Al Wasl Plaza ('connected' in Arabic) and its iconic dome is the heart of the Expo 2020 site linking the three Thematic Districts and providing a focal point for visitors. The Al Wasl dome is the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world at 130 m (427 ft.) across and 67.5 m (221 ft.) high.

Follow these steps to get coloring:

Download the coloring book: A4 or Letter Print the book. Tip: Keep our sustainability strategy in mind, consider just printing the handful of pages you'd like to color or print front and back. Color! Use whatever you have around the house and let your creativity flow. Post on LinkedIn (@Jacobs), Instagram, Twitter or Facebook (@JacobsConnects) with a photo of the finished creation and tag us. We'll pick some of our favorites and feature them on our social media channels.

We look forward to seeing your creations.

P.S. We have two other coloring books you can download, which you can find here and here.