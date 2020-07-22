Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jacobs Engineering Group    J

JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP

(J)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jacobs Engineering : 10 Iconic Projects to Color this Month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

If you're looking for ways to get your creative juices flowing when you step away from your computer, we've got just the thing: free, downloadable coloring book showcasing some of our iconic projects from around the globe.

Highlights include:

  • Palace of Westminster - We're working on the Restoration and Renewal Program has been established to tackle the significant work that needs to be done to protect and preserve the heritage of the Palace of Westminster.
  • Panama Canal Expansion Program - We assisted in the program management delivery of the $5.25-billion expansion, which used a more efficient water management strategy, effectively doubled the Canal's tonnage capacity and made room for much longer and wider Neo-Panamax ships, opening the way for additional trade and greater opportunities for people of Panama.
  • NASA International Space Station - Our teams process and service payloads bound for the International Space Station in low Earth orbit.
  • Expo 2020 Dubai Al Wasl Dome - The Al Wasl Plaza ('connected' in Arabic) and its iconic dome is the heart of the Expo 2020 site linking the three Thematic Districts and providing a focal point for visitors. The Al Wasl dome is the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world at 130 m (427 ft.) across and 67.5 m (221 ft.) high.

Follow these steps to get coloring:

  1. Download the coloring book: A4 or Letter
  2. Print the book. Tip: Keep our sustainability strategy in mind, consider just printing the handful of pages you'd like to color or print front and back.
  3. Color! Use whatever you have around the house and let your creativity flow.
  4. Post on LinkedIn (@Jacobs), Instagram, Twitter or Facebook (@JacobsConnects) with a photo of the finished creation and tag us.
  5. We'll pick some of our favorites and feature them on our social media channels.

We look forward to seeing your creations.

P.S. We have two other coloring books you can download, which you can find here and here.

Article options

Disclaimer

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 16:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
12:26pJACOBS ENGINEERING : 10 Iconic Projects to Color this Month
PU
07:46aJACOBS : Announces New Leadership for People and Places Solutions Line of Busine..
PR
07/21JACOBS ENGINEERING : Mission Success at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center
PU
07/21JACOBS : to Help Modernize Sydney Rail Network
PR
07/20JACOBS : Develops New Model to Help Clients Manage Remobilization of Public Oper..
PR
07/17Q&A : Talking with our ENR Top Young Professionals, Amirpasha Peyvandi
PU
07/15JACOBS ENGINEERING : ' New U.K. Engineering and Technology Center to Develop Inn..
PU
07/14JACOBS ENGINEERING : Joins New Industrial Consortium Supporting Sizewell C
PU
07/13JACOBS : to Hold Its Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webc..
PR
07/09JACOBS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 311 M - -
Net income 2020 525 M - -
Net Debt 2020 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 10 923 M 10 923 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 48 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Duration : Period :
Jacobs Engineering Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 98,13 $
Last Close Price 83,96 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven J. Demetriou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Christopher Berryman Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Venkat Pragada Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhuri A. Andrews Chief Information & Digital Officer
Linda Fayne Levinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP-6.53%10 923
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED27.09%4 342
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.82%2 774
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-13.07%1 484
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-0.59%868
SINO-THAI ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION9.86%753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group