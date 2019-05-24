Jacobs Engineering : Amended tender offer statement by Third Party
Item 11. Additional Information .
Regulation M-A Item 1011
The information set forth in the Offer to Purchase under S ection 16 - " Certain Legal Matters; Regulatory Approvals " and Item 11 of the Schedule TO are hereby amended and supplemented by adding the paragraph below to S ection 16 - " Certain Legal Matters; Regulatory Approvals " which begins on page 43 of the Offer to Purchase:
Legal Proceedings Relating to the Tender Offer . On May 17, 2019 and May 20, 2019, Earl M. Wheby, Jr. and Shiva Stein, respectively, two purported stockholders of KeyW, filed putative class action lawsuits in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland respectively captioned Earl M. Wheby Jr., et. al v. The KeyW Holding Corporation, et. al, Case No. 1:19-cv-01459-CCB (the " Wheby Action") and Shiva Stein, et. al v. The KeyW Holding Corporation, et. al, Case No. 1:19-cv-01472-ELH (the " Stein Action"), and on May 21, 2019, Lawrence Clairmont, a purported stockholder of KeyW, filed a putative class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Lawrence Clairmont v. The KeyW Holding Corporation, et. al, Case No. 1:19-cv-04695 (the " Clairmont Action"). Each of the actions name KeyW and the members of its board of directors as defendants, and the Wheby Action and Stein Action also name Parent and Merger Sub as defendants. Each of the actions allege, among other things, that KeyW and its board of directors violated Sections 14(e) and 14(d)(4) of the Exchange Act by making untrue statements of material fact and omitting certain material facts related to the transactions described in the Schedule 14D-9 filed by KeyW, and the Wheby Action and Stein Action also allege violations of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act. As relief, each of the actions seek, among other things, an injunction against the Merger, rescissory damages should the Merger not be enjoined, and an award of attorneys' and experts' fees. The defendants believe that the allegations in the suit are without merit. If additional similar complaints are filed, absent new or different allegations that are material, Jacobs will not necessarily announce such additional filings."
