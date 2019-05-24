Jacobs Engineering : Amended tender offer statement by Third Party

Estimated for purposes of calculating the filing fee only. The transaction valuation was calculated by adding the sum of (i) 50,201,126 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the " Shares "), of The KeyW Holding Corporation, a Maryland corporation ("

This Amendment No. 1 (this " Amendment") amends and supplements the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., a Delaware corporation ( " Parent" ), and Atom Acquisition Sub, Inc., a Maryland corporation ( " Merger Sub" ) and a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Parent, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2019 (together with any subsequent amendments and supplements thereto, the " Schedule TO"). The Schedule TO relates to the tender offer by Merger Sub for all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share ( " Shares" ), of The KeyW Holding Corporation, a Maryland corporation ( " KeyW" ), at a price of $11.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest thereon and less any applicable withholding taxes, upon the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated May 13, 2019 (the " Offer to Purchase" ), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1)(A), and in the related letter of transmittal (the " Letter of Transmittal" ), a copy of which is attached as Exhibit (a)(1)(B), which, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time, collectively constitute the " Offer. "

All the information set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including Schedule I thereto, is incorporated by reference herein in response to Items 1 through 9 and Item 11 of this Schedule TO, and is supplemented by the information specifically provided in this Amendment. This Amendment is being filed to reflect certain updates as reflected below.

Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Amendment shall have the meanings assigned to such terms in the Schedule TO.

Item 2. Subject Company Information.

Regulation M-A Item 1002

Item 2 of the Schedule TO is hereby amended and supplemented by deleting subsection (a) - " Name and Address " and replacing such subsection with the following :

(a) Name and Address . The name, address, and telephone number of the subject company ' s principal executive offices are as follows:

The KeyW Holding Corporation 7740 Milestone Parkway, Suite 400 Hanover, Maryland 21076

(443) 733-1600

Item 11. Additional Information .

Regulation M-A Item 1011

The information set forth in the Offer to Purchase under S ection 16 - " Certain Legal Matters; Regulatory Approvals " and Item 11 of the Schedule TO are hereby amended and supplemented by adding the paragraph below to S ection 16 - " Certain Legal Matters; Regulatory Approvals " which begins on page 43 of the Offer to Purchase: