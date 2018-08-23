Jacobs Engineering : At Jacobs, Our Future is Green

Published Thursday, August 23, 2018



CH2M subsidiary achieves its 5-year greenhouse gas reduction goal

Pantone called it the color of the year in 2017; that's how big of a deal it is. Yet, as Kermit the Frog once crooned, 'it's not easy being green.'

From manufacturing to water, industries are constantly challenged to become greener, or more sustainable, in their work. As the world's first professional services firm to receive the World Environment Center Gold Medal Award for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development, thinking and acting sustainably is something CH2M was quite good at.

Just consider its companywide successes in managing greenhouse gas (GHG). In 2017, CH2M successfully achieved its goal five-year goal of reducing its GHG footprint by 25 percent - in fact, an independent verifier recently confirmed that CH2M exceeded its goal and reduced their global Scope 1 and 2 net emissions by a total of 29 percent!

Successfully lowering its global carbon emissions every year since 2012, CH2M used management activities such as consolidating its physical footprint, implementing operational energy efficiency programs and investing in carbon offsets and renewable energy to significantly exceed what was considered 'business as usual' performance for similar companies in the industry.

And for its clients, CH2M led the industry for more than two decades in developing smart climate change risk and resiliency solutions such as:

· Protecting London from tidal flooding through the Thames Estuary tidal flood risk management system; safeguarding 1.3 million people and £275 billion of property from current and future tidal flooding. · Reducing electrical consumption and fuel consumption by 70 million kWh and 169,000 gallons, respectively at its managed facilities since 2009; and reusing more than 75 billion gallons of effluent and diverting more than 38,000 tonnes of biosolids and recyclable waste from landfills at these facilities since 2009. · Helping Travis Air Force Base become the first U.S. Department of Defense installation to complete the ASTM International greener cleanups self-declaration process; and achieve $200,000 in annual operation and maintenance savings using green and sustainable remediation techniques. · Adapting light emitting diode (LED) lighting for overhead signage across Highways England's strategic M18, M180 and M621 motorways to provide an annual carbon reduction of 13 tonnes - the same amount used to generate 389,000 loads of laundry.

With CH2M officially joining Jacobs on December 18, 2017, we're setting a new benchmark in the professional services sector, with a purpose to deliver the promise of a more connected, sustainable world. Combining capabilities and expertise in every part of our business, we're more able than ever to conceive and deliver superior environmental, social and economic returns for our clients, and across our own organization.

Today's sustainable marketplace is fast-growing and ever-changing. Like our future, our opportunities to help achieve effective and efficient project goals are limitless. Together, we can create greater solutions to deliver more: the promise of a more connected, sustainable world.

In the baseline year of 2012, CH2M's total Scope 1 emissions were 53,491 metric tons (tonnes) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) and total Scope 2 emissions were 39,352 tonnes CO2e using 'location based' accounting procedures or 38,260 tonnes CO2e using 'market-based' accounting procedures, for a total net Scope 1 and 2 market-based footprint of 81,027 tonnes CO2e. In the goal year of 2017, CH2M's total Scope 1 emissions were 30,732 tonnes CO2e and Scope 2 emissions were 28,447 tonnes CO2e (location-based) or 28,356 tonnes CO2e (market-based), for a total net Scope 1 and 2 market-based footprint of 57,322 tonnes CO2e.