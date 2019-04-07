Jacobs Engineering : Cowen Hosts Jacobs at National Space Symposium 0 04/07/2019 | 08:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields What if...? We showed you innovative solutions for driving launch, flight and mission success. Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear Jacobs Proprietary Information worldwide | jacobs.com We Are With You A Partnership a Half-Century in the Making For over 60 years, Jacobs has delivered sustainable solutions focused on safety and reliability. We have designed and tested space exploration systems from Project Mercury to Orion Exploration Flight Test 1 (EFT-1) with the help of a team of small businesses and universities. We are committed to providing our NASA customers with long-term economical solutions. Whether it is near space or deep space, we are here to help you achieve your exploration goals. A Turnkey Solution Provider As NASA's largest professional and technical services provider, Jacobs contributes proven experience and innovative solutions to many of NASA's spaceflight programs: • Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) • Orion • Space Launch System (SLS) • International Space Station (ISS) • James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) • Aeronautics Jacobs at a Glance Driven by Our Values Jacobs is a premier global consulting, design, engineering, construction, operations & maintenance and technical services firm delivering advanced solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. We serve a diverse range of companies and organizations, including industrial, commercial, and government clients across multiple markets and geographies. Jacobs Proprietary Information Jacobs Proprietary Information Photos courtesy of NASA Reachback and Resources Jacobs Global Network Jacobs has a global web of resources and more than 15,000 employees in Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear (ATN), supporting NASA, other government agencies and industry partners around the United States. Exploration Ground Systems Success Stories Launching NASA's Spaceport of the Future Jacobs supports the Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) program through our Test and Operations Support Contract (TOSC) at Kennedy Space Center (KSC). 41,609 total Jacobs jobs across all 50 states Exploration Flight Test 1 (EFT-1) Jacobs successfully supported the planning, testing, and execution of EFT-1 and contributed to lessons learned and process/procedure enhancements for future operations including testing, recovery, retrieval, and transportation to KSC. We provided pre-launch support (joint integrated simulations in the firing room), integrated recovery and transportation procedures, and at- sea operations. (Kennedy Space Center) Ground and Flight Application Software Team (GFAST) Jacobs developed an innovative approach for designing and developing the GFAS. Rather than reducing the number of Spacecraft Operations Engineers in favor of a dedicated development team, we delivered a small group of software developers to design tools that are more user-friendly for the Spacecraft Operations Engineers, while simultaneously applying the engineers' knowledge of the spacecraft directly to the software they will use on launch day. Troubleshooting software issues is much more effective when the users have a deeper understanding of how the software actually works and how the software is to be applied. Once the software is complete, the Spacecraft Operations Engineers will transition into full-time operations roles and begin processing the vehicle and training for launch activities. (Kennedy Space Center) Space Command and Control System (SCCS) • Jacobs Employees supporting NASA: 3,202 • Total NASA Jobs: 5,564 • Total Jacobs ATN Employees: 15,405 • Total Jacobs employees: ~77,000 250,000 hours annually in support to NASA and other Government customers. We provide high-volume,as-needed support to NASA from Jacobs offices that deliver leading solutions to diverse end markets. In October 2017, Jacobs took over responsibility for the Spaceport Command & Control System (SCCS) which was the highest risk at KSC to not meeting the EM-1 launch date. SCCS was developed under an IDIQ Level of Effort task order (NASA led and managed) on the NASA Engineering Support Contract (ESC) at KSC. NASA KSC and EGS transferred the work to TOSC which is a "performance based" contract. Through the application of TOSC management, processes, and accountabilities, SCCS has moved off the critical path for EGS. (Kennedy Space Center) Jacobs Proprietary Information Jacobs Proprietary Information Orion Success Stories Built for Human Exploration Beyond Earth Jacobs supports the Orion mission through our JSC Engineering Technology and Science (JETS) contract at JSC and our Test Evaluation and Support Team 2 (TEST2) contract at White Sands Test Facility (WSTF). Orion Capsule Parachute Assembly System and Commercial Crew Parachute Airdrop Test NASA's Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle (MPCV) Capsule Parachute Assembly System (CPAS) project provides the parachute system for the Orion MPCV for nominal and abort landings on Earth. CPAS is one of the highest technical risks to the Orion Program since failure of the parachutes to properly deploy could result in loss-of-life. The Jacobs CPAS team has been responsible for the design, development, testing, evaluation, and certification effort of the parachute system since the project began in 2006. Jacobs has been recognized by JSC and the Orion Program for implementing innovative approaches to reduce costs and maintain project schedules. For example, we identified and utilized shared resources between the CPAS and the Commercial Crew Parachute Airdrop Test (CCPAT) to minimize costs to both projects. We made recommendations for shared use of hardware and facilities, and coordinated work and travel to Yuma to track and minimize costs as much as possible. Through the cross-utilization of resources we have saved the customer over $100k to date. In addition, shared travel has saved ~$30k to CCPAT to date and shared facilities in Yuma is saving both programs approximately $20k per month. (Johnson Space Center) Ascent Abort System Test Flight The next flight milestone for Orion is the test flight of the Ascent Abort System anticipated in 2019 which will involve a simulated and fully instrumented Orion test capsule being launched from KSC on a ballistic missile. This will test the effectiveness of the system that will pull the capsule away from the rocket during ascent if an emergency occurs. JSC received the bare capsule from LaRC and fully instrumented it for flight including Flight Computers, Harnessing, Batteries, Power Distribution, GN&C, and data recording. Our Developmental Flight Instrumentation was developed at ARC, and we performed system-level testing before shipping the capsule to GRC-Plumbrook for vibration testing (with transport operations supported by TOSC). The capsule will return to JSC for more testing and preparation for shipment to Cape Canaveral where the JETS team, along with TOSC, will prepare it for flight and launch. During this process, we invented Ejectable Data Recorders (EDR), which have the full data set from the ejection point in the flight and will have GPS trackers to ensure retrieval. We used reachback for technician talent from KSC and WSTF, including bringing a trainer from WSTF to KSC to lead a technician certification class. (Johnson Space Center) Orion & the European Space Agency Service Module Testing At White Sands Test Facility (WSTF), Jacobs is supporting an unusually high workload (367 propulsion tests in FY18 vs. 262 in FY17) including multiple high visibility projects. This includes propulsion testing for the Missile Defense Agency Redesigned Kill Vehicle and Boeing Commercial Crew Service Module and included thrusters, as well as Hypervelocity Impact Testing for ISS, Orion, ESA, and the Commercial Crew Program. Jacobs personnel received praise from WSTF and the Orion Program for meeting critical schedule milestones on the ESA Service Module testing. Jacobs was able to meet program needs by accelerating critical path and higher risk buildup activities by adjusting schedules and working overtime to support the Orion Program while also supporting propulsion on the ESA Service Module, keeping both programs on track. Additionally, ESA/NASA propellant for propulsion testing was found to have high iron and water content and was deemed unusable for testing. Jacobs fabricated, assembled, and deployed a Molecular Sieve capability to remove contaminants providing NASA a $2.5M cost avoidance and eliminating months of procurement lead time to acquire new propellant. (White Sands Test Facility) Photos courtesy of NASA Jacobs Proprietary Information Space Launch System Success Stories Building the Power to Explore Deep Space Jacobs provides systems engineering and integration to the SLS Program through our Engineering Services and Science Capability Augmentation (ESSCA)* contract at Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC). SLS Flight Computer Hardware We participated in a collaborative NASA/ESSSA/SLS prime contractor trade study to determine if the current SLS flight computer hardware could accommodate the requirements of the SLS Block 1B vehicle design. Results determined that the existing flight computers could be used without modification, which would save SLS an estimated $40M that otherwise would have been incurred if the hardware had to be modified. The Avionics Hardware Subsystem Manager lauded our support: "[Two ESSSA team members] were invaluable in our efforts to execute this assessment. Without their knowledge of the hardware, software, and firmware systems… we would not have reached the successful conclusions of the assessment and certainly not this quickly." (Marshall Space Flight Center) SLS Engine Section Transporter In late 2015, NASA identified a need for a piece of critical Ground Support Equipment to transport the SLS Engine Section Structural Test Article (STA). Jacobs personnel were selected to design and manufacture the Engine Section Transporter (EST). On February 2nd, 2016, Jacobs received an emergency Task Order Request for a design and analysis package for the EST. The transporter required a cargo platform of 20'x30', a rated load carrying capacity of 60 tons or greater, and the ability for trucking over commercial roadways. It was critical that the EST be delivered to the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF) by July 11, 2016, in order for SLS to stay on schedule. The Task Order was approved by NASA and released on February 4, 2016. Deliverables included: 30% design review (PDR), 90% design review (CDR), and final package (stress analysis, drawings, parts list, proof load drawing). Jacobs used our reachback capability to engage our Technology Group to support the EST on February 10, 2016. PDR was successfully completed on February 25, 2016, just 15 days after work began. The CDR was completed successfully less than one month later, and the final design and analysis package was delivered and accepted on April 1 - just 8 weeks after receiving the request. The EST was delivered to MAF on schedule on July 11. Through a combination of Jacobs expertise and our agile reachback approach, we delivered the EST on schedule and at an estimated cost savings of approximately $175k from the original estimates. SLS Adaptive Augmenting Controller System When it was discovered that testing of the SLS Adaptive Augmenting Controller System would require the vehicle math model to be subjected to failures outside of normal testing bounds, we developed and implemented a new capability that modified specific values and code within the Marshall Aerospace Vehicle Representation In C (MAVERIC) time domain simulation tool to efficiently make these edits. This new capability enabled the team to reuse already-implemented case files without intervention from one version to the next. It also served as the basis for a regression testing capability that is now auto-executed every time a new MAVERIC release is made. This improved Configuration Management of the MAVERIC simulation and the design of the SLS GN&C and supporting systems, and has resulted in savings of ~$86k per year. (Marshall Space Flight Center) *ESSCA was awarded to Jacobs in 2017. Some of the referenced work was performed on the predecessor, Engineering and Science Services and Skills Augmentation (ESSSA) contract Photos courtesy of NASA Jacobs Proprietary Information International Space Station Success Stories Supporting Payload Development and Processing for the ISS Jacobs provides sustaining engineering and operations for the ISS through our JETS, ESSCA, and TOSC contracts at JSC, MSFC, and KSC. Anomaly Resolution and Operations Support Jacobs' Cold Stowage team was able to successfully resolve an unusually large number of on-orbit hardware failures and late manifest changes. Notable examples included reworking the packing configurations for SpX-10 and OA-7 missions; resolving hardware failures on ISS including MELFI, Glacier, and Polar; and devising a creative solution to be able to accommodate the return compliment of science for SpX-12. We also provided exemplary and continuous Mission Evaluation Room console support during the HTV-6 stage ISS battery upgrade operations. These operations occurred over the holidays and often late at night or early in the morning, requiring many 13-hour shifts. (Johnson Space Center) Flight Hardware Processing Jacobs was praised for providing outstanding support to the ISS Orbital Replacement Unit (ORU) Integrated Product Team during the design and buildup of new support equipment required for processing the Portable Breathing Apparatus ORUs. Jacobs performance was regarded as 'exceptional' by the customer. The equipment and processes worked flawlessly, allowing KSC to meet the ISS milestone for delivery of the first two mission Portable Breathing Apparatuses. Additionally, Jacobs provided in-between-flight servicing of the Nitrogen/ Oxygen Recharge System, Recharge Tank Assemblies, and ORUs. The Spacecraft Processing group went above and beyond to evaluate and implement a flight processing change that will reduce sampling and overall flight servicing time of either an Oxygen or Nitrogen RTA by approximately 1.5-2.5 hours. (Kennedy Space Center) Sustaining Engineering Jacobs personnel were very flexible to work 12-hour days as well as weekends to complete the electromagnetic interference testing required on the Life Sciences Glovebox (LSG) power controller module and to support a failed power up test of the LSG Power Control Module needed to meet hardware integration for the Avionics Launch Package shipment. Our personnel found a more efficient approach to convert two flight drawings to new Engineering Unit drawings and models, allowing the new parts and assemblies to maintain the link to the next higher assembly. The Jacobs team compressed what could have taken over a month of design effort into a 2 ½ week task assignment, saving the customer critical schedule time to meet project deliverables. The successful delivery of this novel sustaining engineering approach earned us recognition by the American Astronautical Society with the 2017 Space Life Science Award for contributions to the ISS. (Marshall Space Flight Center) Photos courtesy of NASA Jacobs Proprietary Information Missile Defense Agency Success Stories Providing Secure Solutions for Our Nation's Defense Jacobs is the prime contractor for the Missile Defense Agency's Integrated Research and Development for Enterprise Solutions Contract. Built to handle the dynamic and evolving needs of missile defense, the Missile Defense Agency's Integration and Operations Center (MDIOC) supports research and development, system-level test and evaluation and operational training for U.S. combatant commands. Jacobs provides 24x7 support to the MDIOC - a key component of the Ballistic Missile Defense System (BMDS). We also support the full life cycle from weapons development to sustainment, where we provide enterprise solutions to support concurrent tests, training and operations for the MDIOC mission platform. Our Jacobs team supports flight systems and ground systems testing; Hardware-in-the-Loop tests, execution, and control; and classified and unclassified war games for the development of the BMDS, where we also provide IT, cybersecurity and telecommunication solutions for the Missile Defense Agency's enterprise communications and information technology environment to help secure and protect our nation's most coveted assets. Concurrent Testing and Operations Ensuring Readiness and Reliability Jacobs' expertise spans development, modification and testing processes and procedures for UAVs, missile and space systems, fixed and rotary wing platforms, air and land combat support systems, turbine engines and associated subsystems. We perform all aspects of support from initial delivery, buildup and modification (including design and fabrication of parts), installation and instrumentation, operation, data collection, troubleshooting, validation and delivery of data and final product delivery. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019

